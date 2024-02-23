Envestnet (ENV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Envestnet (ENV) reported revenue of $317.63 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +22.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Envestnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Platform Assets - Total AUM/A : $846.85 billion compared to the $791.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Platform Assets - Assets under Administration (AUA) : $430.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.27 billion.

Platform Assets - Assets under Management (AUM) : $416 billion versus $389.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Flows - AUM/A : $7.87 billion compared to the $12.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenues- Recurring revenues- Asset-based : $188.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

Revenues- Total Recurring Revenues : $306.40 million versus $307.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

Revenues- Recurring revenues- Subscription-based : $117.75 million versus $117.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

Revenues- Professional services and other revenues : $11.24 million compared to the $10.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +115.1% year over year.

Revenues- Envestnet Data & Analytics- Recurring Revenue- Subscription-based : $33.57 million versus $38.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenues- Envestnet Data & Analytics- Professional services and other revenues : $5.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.05 million.

Revenues- Envestnet Data & Analytics : $38.64 million compared to the $43.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.

Revenues- Envestnet Wealth Solutions- Recurring Revenue- Subscription-based: $84.18 million compared to the $80.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Envestnet have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

