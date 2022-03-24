U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

Envestnet Invites Advisors to Connect, Innovate & Disrupt at 2022 Advisor Summit in Charlotte May 11-12

·5 min read
In this article:
Industry's Preeminent In-Person Conference Features Keynotes from NASCAR Star Danica Patrick, Entrepreneur Peter Diamandis & Envestnet CEO Bill Crager

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2019, Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) invites financial advisors and professionals to convene in person for the 2022 Envestnet Advisor Summit, to be held May 11-12 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C. This year, the industry's highly anticipated conference will give advisors a firsthand look into how Envestnet is disrupting FinTech through connections and innovations across its financial wellness ecosystem—empowering advisors with the technology, solutions, and insights to help their clients achieve an Intelligent Financial Life.

Learn more and register to attend the 2022 Envestnet Advisor Summit.

"For two years, we have waited to return in person for our Envestnet Advisor Summit. As a vital part of an industry built on the connections we make with one another, and the optimization of those valuable connections, we couldn't be more excited to bring our clients, partners, and colleagues back together again," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "Throughout Envestnet, we are continuing to innovate and empower advisors to help their clients achieve an Intelligent Financial Life. This year's Advisor Summit brings together our powerful network of advisors, asset managers, and FinTech providers to experience firsthand the breakthrough technologies, industry leading solutions, and expert insights that power our financial wellness ecosystem."

This year's event agenda features dynamic content and distinct audience tracks for advisors, registered investment advisers (RIAs), and home offices, including five keynotes, eight main stage presentations, and 48 breakout sessions. The Advisor Summit will feature presentations hosted by Envestnet thought leaders and other industry disruptors, including the following:

  • Bill Crager, Co-Founder & CEO of Envestnet will provide an opening Advisor Summit address on how Envestnet offers a connected ecosystem of services, products, tools, and technologies, entitled "Discover the Future of the Intelligent Financial Life."

  • Peter Diamandis, Founder & Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and recently named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," will provide a keynote address entitled "Innovate: Achieving Innovation and Breakthroughs."

  • Danica Patrick, Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Author & Retired Race Car Driver—who broke barriers and set records with her on-track performance, and now helps others achieve their goals — will present on the main stage with "A Conversation with a Disruptor: Danica Patrick."

  • Envestnet CMO Mary Ellen Dugan takes the stage alongside acclaimed generational speaker Jason Dorsey to unveil results from Envestnet's first Intelligent Financial Life National Study, examining generational outlooks and attitudes toward money and wealth.

  • Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet, alongside other industry partners, will examine how market changes are creating opportunities in the alternative investment marketplace.

  • Farouk Ferchichi, newly appointed Global Head of Envestnet Data & Analytics, will address the ways advisors can leverage data and intelligence to grow their value.

  • Envestnet product professionals Brandon Rembe, Chief Product Officer, and Molly Weiss, Head of Product, will demonstrate to advisors how Envestnet's platform is transforming to help meet the challenges wealth managers face today, and will take advisors through the upcoming product developments for the Envestnet RIA platform.

  • Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development for Envestnet, will explore the potential impacts that embedded finance and other disruptive technologies may have on the future of wealth management.

Other main stage sessions include "State of the RIA Marketplace," "Making it Easier to Provide Protection & Income," "The What, Why and How of Sustainable Investing," and much more.

"At this not-to-be-missed event, advisors will have the chance to learn how to connect their practices with various solutions across our ecosystem, such as the Envestnet Insurance and Credit Exchanges, so that they can grow, scale, and expand the advice they provide to their clients," said Jean Heath, CIMA®, Managing Director and Head of the Asset Manager Network at Envestnet. "We'll also announce the annual Envestnet Asset Manager of the Year award winners onsite, in partnership with Investment Advisor magazine, to highlight managers that embody excellence in wealth management, and show the industry what they're doing right. In addition, Advisor Summit attendees will have the chance to participate in a service project benefitting a local charity in the Charlotte community, maximizing the impact we, and the advisors we serve, can make."

The Advisor Summit is one of the first conferences to receive the Choir Certification™, the first diversity certification for financial conferences which sets rigorous representation standards to amplify the voices of speakers who are women, non-binary people, and people of color. This year, Envestnet is also committed to exceeding the Choir Pledge™ criteria, a set of baseline standards for diversity, equity, and inclusion among moderators, presenters, and panel participants, as well as attendee safety guidelines. To learn more, visit https://hellochoir.com/.

Journalists are invited to request a press pass by contacting envestnetPR@jconnelly.com.

Podcast stations and video crews from various websites and media outlets will be onsite to capture Advisor Summit content and to spotlight key insights from speakers, sponsors, and attendees. Attendees can access Envestnet Advisor Summit photos, videos, and updates in real-time via Twitter at https://twitter.com/ENVintel or by searching the hashtag #ENVSummit.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. Over 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies—including 18 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dana Taormina
JConnelly for Envestnet
973.647.4626
envestnetpr@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet-invites-advisors-to-connect-innovate--disrupt-at-2022-advisor-summit-in-charlotte-may-11-12-301509851.html

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

