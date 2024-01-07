Envictus International Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: RM0.11 loss per share (vs RM0.026 loss in FY 2022)

Envictus International Holdings (SGX:BQD) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM566.1m (up 9.8% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM32.9m (loss widened by 414% from FY 2022).

RM0.11 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.026 loss in FY 2022).

SGX:BQD Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 7th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Food Services segment contributing a total revenue of RM307.4m (54% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM345.9m amounted to 61% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to RM193.4m (76% of total expenses). Explore how BQD's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Envictus International Holdings' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Envictus International Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

