Envictus International Holdings Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth RM29.9m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Envictus International Holdings Limited (SGX:BQD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Envictus International Holdings

Envictus International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Chih Kwong Cheng bought S$11m worth of shares at a price of S$0.23 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.29. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid S$30m for 132.15m shares. But insiders sold 128.04m shares worth S$29m. In total, Envictus International Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Envictus International Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Envictus International Holdings. Independent Director Hian Woon Lyn only netted S$65k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Envictus International Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Envictus International Holdings insiders own 71% of the company, currently worth about S$64m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Envictus International Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Envictus International Holdings. While conducting our analysis, we found that Envictus International Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.