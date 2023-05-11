Envipco Holding (AMS:ENVI) shareholders have earned a 49% CAGR over the last three years

While Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 20% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 230% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Envipco Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Envipco Holding's revenue trended up 19% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 49% per year. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Envipco Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 11% in the last year, Envipco Holding returned 12% to shareholders. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 49% shareholders have gained each year, over the last three years. In the best case scenario the share price is simply plateauing while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Envipco Holding (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

Envipco Holding is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

