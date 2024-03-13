Envipco Holding Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Envipco Holding (AMS:ENVI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €87.6m (up 55% from FY 2022).

Net income: €1.42m (up from €4.18m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 1.6% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €0.027 (up from €0.091 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Envipco Holding Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Europe segment contributing a total revenue of €55.5m (63% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €57.0m amounted to 65% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €23.8m (81% of total expenses). Explore how ENVI's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 44% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 3.9% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are up 17% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Envipco Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

