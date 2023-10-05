Envipco Holding Insiders Added €5.7m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Envipco Holding

The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Gregory Garvey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €5.6m worth of shares at a price of €3.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than €2.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.89m shares for €5.7m. But they sold 1.85m shares for €5.6m. In total, Envipco Holding insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Envipco Holding Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Envipco Holding. CEO & Executive Director Simon Bolton bought €30k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Envipco Holding insiders own 63% of the company, worth about €75m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Envipco Holding Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Envipco Holding insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Envipco Holding has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

