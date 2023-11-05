Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 4, 2023

David Martin : Thank you, Debbie, and welcome to everyone joining us. I'm Dave Martin of Enviri. With me today is Nick Grasberger, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Vadaketh, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we will discuss our results for the third quarter of 2023 and our updated outlook. Before our presentation, however, let me mention a few things. First, our earnings release and slide presentation for this call are available on our website. Second, we will make statements today that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see the Risk Factors section in our most recent 10-K. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. Lastly, on this call, we will refer to adjusted financial results that are considered non-GAAP for SEC reporting purposes. A reconciliation to GAAP results is included in our earnings release as well as the slide presentation. With that being said, I'll turn the call to Nick. Thank you.

Nicholas Grasberger : Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. I want to welcome Tom to Enviri. Tom is a seasoned executive who has worked in both public and private companies and has had considerable success. He fits very well into our culture and I look forward to working with him as we continue our transformation. So Tom, welcome. Once again, I would like to thank Pete Minan for his dedication to our company and to its shareholders. Pete's contributions across the company over the past 9 years are countless, and we wish him well in his retirement. This past quarter was our fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit EBITDA growth against the prior year quarter. And once again, we exceeded expectations. As a result, we are also raising our outlook for the full year, and our focus remains squarely on boosting cash flow, reducing our leverage and completing the next step in our transformation.

Cash flow from our 2 continuing segments, Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth will improve by over $100 million this year, and we expect further growth over the next few years. Our challenge has been the cash flow in our Rail segment and much higher interest expense due primarily to higher short-term rates. Nonetheless, our leverage will decline by about 1 turn this year and we expect leverage to decline by at least another half turn next year before accounting for the impact of the Rail divestiture. The largest contributor to our deleveraging has been the margin expansion and cash flow generation at Clean Earth. Clean Earth's EBITDA margin improved to 14% this past quarter, up 150 basis points from a strong third quarter last year, driven by pricing gains, volume growth, favorable mix and numerous projects aimed at improving operational effectiveness.

Cash flow will approximate $100 million in Clean Earth this year or 11% of revenue and over 80% of EBITDA. These metrics reflect the fact that our assets require relatively modest maintenance capital, and we've been able to pass on the inflation we have incurred in disposal and other costs. We are soon to complete our third full year of the Clean Earth segment that was created by the acquisitions and combination of 2 businesses. EBITDA has grown from about $80 million at the time of acquisition to over $120 million this year. This growth in our financial focus have driven Clean Earth's strong free cash flow, which is earning us a respectable return on our investment. When considering the recent multiples paid for acquisitions in our industry and the outlook for our business, we are confident that this segment has created and will continue to create tremendous shareholder value.

Our efforts to build a much better business from a unique set of assets include installing a new leadership team, improved pricing discipline, optimizing logistics, reducing SG&A and several other operational improvement programs. The implementation of a common IT operating platform next year will be another critical milestone to unlocking the value in the business. Harsco Environmental continues to perform well despite weaker-than-expected steel production by our customers. Similar to Clean Earth, cash flow will be considerably higher in HE this year due to higher cash earnings and much improved working capital performance. The business has been successful in expanding the scope of current contracts with less capital-intensive services, and the eco-products business is outperforming expectations.

The operating leverage in HE is quite high, and we look forward to the impact of steel production volumes returning to at least normalized levels over the next few years. Turning to our Rail segment. We expect to announce a sale transaction late this year or early next year as due diligence is completed. Strong anticipated financial performance by Rail in the fourth quarter will support the process and we continue to work to derisk specific long-term contracts with European customers. Next, we released our annual ESG report a few weeks ago. The report is critical to Enviri because our mission is to create and deliver environmental solutions. And the report highlights how we measure ourselves and our progress against those metrics. In 2022, we saw a record level of safety performance from Harsco Environmental and for the company, a 20% improvement in safety compared to the prior year.

In total, we recycled or able to repurpose 35 billion pounds of waste last year. Clean Earth recycled 90% of the waste taken in and Harsco Environmental recycled or reused 87% of the slug it processed. I encourage you to review our report at enviri.com. Looking ahead to 2024, we are optimistic. As noted, we expect to complete the sale of Rail in coming months. And while we won't provide formal 2024 financial guidance until February, it's safe to say that we are targeting continued margin and profit growth in each of our business next year. I'll now turn the call over to Tom.

Thomas Vadaketh : Thanks, Nick, and good morning, everyone. Let me start by saying I'm thrilled to be part of the Enviri team. I'm excited by the company's mission and purpose and I'm looking forward to helping Enviri completed its transformation into a pure-play environmental solutions company. I've enjoyed getting to know and working with the team over the past few weeks, I have a lot to learn about the business, and I'm looking forward to getting up to speed. Enviri's strategy is well defined and its value creation opportunities are unchanged. Reducing leverage and strengthening free cash flow generation remains paramount and our key priorities for me as CFO. I love the operational side, too, and look forward to working with our businesses to boost margins and drive growth.

Now let me turn to our results for the quarter and our outlook for Q4. Please turn to Slide 4. Enviri's third quarter revenues from continuing operations increased to $525 million, up 8% compared with the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by both pricing and volume growth in Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $79 million. This result represents a 12% improvement from the prior year and is above our prior guidance range. The stronger-than-anticipated results were driven mostly by volumes and business mix as well as strong operating cost performance in Clean Earth. Lower corporate spending also helped. Relative to the prior year quarter, each of our operating segments contributed to the growth, which I'll discuss in the next couple of slides.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.05 for the quarter. Special items in the quarter totaled $0.08 and largely consisted of a receivables provision for an HE contract in Oman, where our customer halted production and the mill is reportedly for sale. Free cash flow for the quarter was $10 million. Excluding the A/R securitization benefit in the prior year quarter, the increase in free cash flow year-on-year was $66 million. This improvement was driven by working capital as well as lower capital spending and higher cash earnings. As Nick alluded to, year-to-date, our continuing businesses, HE and Clean Earth have together generated free cash flow of $125 million, a significant improvement from the $16 million generated over the same period last year, driven by earnings growth and cash from working capital.

This improvement in the business was partially offset by an increase in interest payments of nearly $25 million and other smaller items, resulting in underlying free cash flow improving by over $70 million for the total company during the same period last year. Lastly, our net leverage decreased to 4.5x at quarter end and should continue to trend towards 4x at year-end. Please turn to Slide 5 and our environmental segments. Segment revenues totaled $286 million, up 8% compared with the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $54 million for the quarter. Relative to the prior year quarter, HE benefited from higher eco-products and service volumes, including from new sites as well as higher pricing and cost improvement initiatives. These positives were partially offset by higher SG&A due mainly to increased incentive compensation.

HE's EBITDA margin approached 19% in the quarter. Overall, HE results are quite positive in our view, particularly given that steel production at our customer locations were modestly lower against the prior year quarter, and mill utilization rates remain low. In total, other services performed, operational improvements and price are offsetting these headwinds. Next, please turn to Slide 6 to discuss Clean Earth. For the quarter, revenues totaled $239 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $34 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, revenues increased 7%. Price contributed just over 1/2 of this change with underlying volume growth led by industrial and health care markets. Hazardous Materials revenues reached $195 million, while soil-dredge revenues totaled $44 million for the quarter.

These figures represent increases of 7% and 10%, respectively. Our quarterly revenues in soil-dredge were the highest since the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the benefits of infrastructure spending, major construction projects in our relevant markets and our strong market position. We continue to see strong growth in soil-dredge related booking which have now increase more then 60% year to date. Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA increased 20% year-on-year and Clean Earth's margin reached 14% in the quarter. In addition to price and volumes, the business benefit from favorable mix and internal cost efficiency initiatives compared with the comparable 2022 quarter. Now please turn to Slide 7 for our revised 2023 outlook. And let me just highlight 2 points on this slide.

First, Enviri's full year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be within a range of $282 million to $289 million. Our new midpoint is up 24% year-on-year. Second, we now expect that our free cash flow will be between $25 million and $35 million for the year. The change in our free cash flow midpoint is attributable to higher interest and our updated view on working capital performance in HE. As we've discussed in the past, HE customers in China have been slow to pay. We made good progress with certain China customers in the third quarter, but there is still more work to do here. As a result, some anticipated receipts have been pushed into next year. Let me conclude on Slide 8 with our fourth quarter guidance. Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $62 million to $69 million.

Harsco Environmental EBITDA is expected to increase significantly versus Q4 2022. Higher volumes, price and cost improvements will contribute to the growth. Clean Earth EBITDA is expected to be comparable to the prior year quarter. Here, higher price and improvements are expected to be offset by higher incentive compensation and operating expenses as well as professional fees. Sequentially, results for both segments are anticipated to be lower due to seasonality and less favorable business mix. And lastly, corporate costs are projected to be approximately $10 million in Q4 with the increase versus the prior year driven by incentive compensation, higher professional fees and other various items. Thanks, and I will now hand the call back to the operator for Q&A.

