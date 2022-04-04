U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,676.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,886.00
    +22.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.23
    +2.96 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    +12.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0020 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    20.45
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3108
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6720
    +0.1820 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,996.07
    -404.46 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.73
    +42.46 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.98
    +2.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

EnviroMetal Closes Second Tranche of Increased Non-brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $3,540,614

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ETI
  • EVLLF

Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. newswire services and does not constitute an offer in the United States of the securities described

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company") (CSE:ETI; OTCQX:EVLLF; FSE:7N2), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2022, the Company has completed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 1,136,456 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $284,114. In total, the Company received subscriptions for 14,162,456 Units for gross proceeds of $3,540,614.

Second Tranche Terms

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.50 at any time prior to 5:00 pm PST on March 31, 2024. The expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceleration as follows: if at any time after July 30, 2022, the closing price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $1.50 for 15 consecutive trading days, then the Corporation may send Warrant holders notice of acceleration of the expiry date ("Amended Expiry Date") and issue a news release announcing the Amended Expiry Date. The Amended Expiry Date will be no less than 30 days after the date of the news release, which will also be indicated in the notice sent to the Warrant holders. The securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period under Canadian securities legislation which will expire on July 31, 2022.

The Company paid $16,375 in cash finders' fees and issued 65,500 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrant") in connection with the second tranche of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.50 until March 31, 2024. In total, the Company paid $59,455 in finders' fees and issued 237,800 Finder's Warrants in connection with the Offering.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the acquisition of feedstock for EnviroMetal's printed circuit board assembly processing facility, advanced mineral processing plant development, continued business development, and general working capital. The completion of this private placement remains subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious and non-precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, a myriad of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries.

For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal's financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions concerning predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:
Jason Leikam
VP Business Development
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
info@Envirometal.com
(604) 428-2400 x 104

SOURCE: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695796/EnviroMetal-Closes-Second-Tranche-of-Increased-Non-brokered-Private-Placement-for-Total-Proceeds-of-3540614

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking down Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts’ new contract

    A majority of his contract is guaranteed.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]