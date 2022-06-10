EnviroMetal Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company") (CSE:ETI);(OTCQX:EVLLF);(FSE:7N2), a technology company specializing in precious metal extraction processes with applications in the primary and secondary metals industries announced today it has granted 5,575,000 incentive stock options to employees, directors and a consultant of the Company.

The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.25 and are valid for a period of two years from the date of grant, subject to vesting provisions and regulatory approval. As a result of the grant, the Company has 9,935,000 stock options issued, representing 9.2% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious and non-precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). Backed by a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests, independent validations, and countless hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information, please visit www.EnviroMetal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

