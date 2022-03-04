Environics Analytics Collaborates with Amazon Ads Services to Deliver Powerful and Efficient Media Reach

Environics Analytics

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics’ (EA) PRIZM ® segments are being added to Amazon’s digital advertising service, expanding Amazon’s offering of data-driven insights for advertisers and marketers.



These new segments provide marketers with the ability to seamlessly execute digital media campaigns based on their pre-built custom audiences. They will also enable advertisers and agencies to identify the highest propensity markets to reach the right audiences at the right time, using Amazon’s first-party shopping and streaming channels.

PRIZM® is Canada’s leading segmentation system, classifying the Canadian population into 67 unique lifestyle types, providing information on socio-economic status, urbanity, lifestyle and life stage, and core values. It is used extensively by major consumer-oriented organizations for market profiling, media planning and execution through the omnichannel environment.

Through PRIZM, marketers can effectively develop, quantify and communicate with key audiences to help drive sales and revenue. With this newly-minted collaboration, reaching the right audiences through Amazon Ads becomes even more powerful and efficient.

“We’re really excited about our work with Amazon Ads,” says Jan Kestle, Environics Analytics President. “This continues EA’s commitment to making our industry-leading, privacy-compliant data easily accessible to the digital buying community by increasing our footprint. Having our PRIZM segmentation available to advertisers on major services is a big part of that strategy.”



Amazon DSP is the latest programmatic platform enabling marketers to access EA data to reach the right Canadian audiences with the right messages, at the right time, using the right media.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company. PRIZM is a registered trademark of Claritas, LLC.

