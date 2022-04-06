U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

Environment, Health And Safety (EHS) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.80 billion | Alcumus Group Ltd. and Benchmark Digital Partners LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The environment, health and safety (EHS) market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.80 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period. The environment, health and safety (EHS) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovative and high-quality offerings to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional information related to market vendors and their offerings. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The environment, health and safety (EHS) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Alcumus Group Ltd., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Dakota Software Corp., DNV Group AS, EcoOnline AS, Evotix, Ideagen Plc, Industrial Scientific Corp., Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., NeoEHS, ProcessMAP Corp., Quentic GmbH, SAI Global Compliance Inc., SAP SE, Silva Consulting Solutions LLC, Sphera Solutions Inc., StarTex Software LLC, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Alcumus Group Ltd. - The company offers environment, health and safety software, namely EHSQ software, to help businesses digitally improve health and safety in the workplace.

  • Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - The company offers environment, health and safety software solutions, namely Gensuite EHS Software.

  • Cority Software Inc. - The company offers end-to-end, cloud-based environment, health and safety software to drive a culture of safety, operational excellence, and sustainability across the enterprise.

  • Industrial Scientific Corp. - The company offers environment, health and safety software solutions, namely EHS Management software, through its subsidiary Intelex.

  • ProcessMAP Corp. - The company offers end-to-end, cloud-based environment, health and safety software for enterprises and SMEs.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the environment, health and safety (EHS) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

The increase in government initiatives to strengthen EHS compliance is notably driving the environment, health and safety (EHS) market growth. However, factors such as high initial capital investments may impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, healthcare, construction and engineering, and others. The energy and utilities segment contributes the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The growing focus of governments on good health and safety practices in workplaces will drive the environment, health and safety (EHS) market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for environment, health and safety (EHS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Free Sample Report Now

Environment, Health And Safety (EHS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.44

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alcumus Group Ltd., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Dakota Software Corp., DNV Group AS, EcoOnline AS, Evotix, Ideagen Plc, Industrial Scientific Corp., Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., NeoEHS, ProcessMAP Corp., Quentic GmbH, SAI Global Compliance Inc., SAP SE, Silva Consulting Solutions LLC, Sphera Solutions Inc., StarTex Software LLC, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alcumus Group Ltd.

  • 10.4 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

  • 10.5 Cority Software Inc.

  • 10.6 Industrial Scientific Corp.

  • 10.7 ProcessMAP Corp.

  • 10.8 Quentic GmbH

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 Sphera Solutions Inc.

  • 10.11 VelocityEHS Holdings Inc.

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

