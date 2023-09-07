This Environmental Clean Technologies Insider Increased Their Holding By 18% Last Year

Looking at Environmental Clean Technologies Limited's (ASX:ECT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Environmental Clean Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Lloyd Thomson for AU$300k worth of shares, at about AU$0.0055 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.006. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Lloyd Thomson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Environmental Clean Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Environmental Clean Technologies insiders own about AU$4.4m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Environmental Clean Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Environmental Clean Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Environmental Clean Technologies. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Environmental Clean Technologies (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

