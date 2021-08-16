Environmental Disinfection Robot Market to grow at almost 41% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 771.31 million is expected in the environmental disinfection robot market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the environmental disinfection robot market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The environmental disinfection robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market is segmented as below:
Technology
Geography
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the environmental disinfection robot market in the industrial machinery industry include Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market size
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market trends
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market industry analysis
The environmental disinfection robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The reduction in component and software costs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, threats from alternative products will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the environmental disinfection robot market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors
