Environmental Disinfection Robot Market to grow at almost 41% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 771.31 million is expected in the environmental disinfection robot market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the environmental disinfection robot market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Environmental Disinfection Robot Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report for More Insights

Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The environmental disinfection robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the environmental disinfection robot market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43329

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the environmental disinfection robot market in the industrial machinery industry include Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Environmental Disinfection Robot Market size

  • Environmental Disinfection Robot Market trends

  • Environmental Disinfection Robot Market industry analysis

The environmental disinfection robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The reduction in component and software costs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, threats from alternative products will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the environmental disinfection robot market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market - Global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is segmented by application (drinking water, wastewater, industrial water, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Ballast Water Management Market - Global ballast water management market is segmented by technology (physical disinfection, chemical method, and mechanical method) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • UV-C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HPV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Blue Ocean Robotics

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Finsen Technologies Ltd.

  • Mediland Enterprise Corp.

  • Professional Disposables International Inc.

  • Steriliz LLC

  • STERIS Plc

  • Surfacide

  • The Clorox Co.

  • Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/environmental-disinfection-robot-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/environmental-disinfection-robotmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-disinfection-robot-market-to-grow-at-almost-41-cagr-during-2021-2025--technavio-301354750.html

SOURCE Technavio

