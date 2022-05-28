U.S. markets closed

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Size to Grow by USD 7.71 billion | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental disinfection robot market has been segmented by technology (UV-C and HPV) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The UV-C segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are changing their cleaning protocols and investing in advanced technologies to protect themselves from HAIs. This, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Environmental Disinfection Robot Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The environmental disinfection robot market is expected to grow by USD 7.71 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Request a Sample Report to know about the contribution of each segment of the environmental disinfection robot market

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    Innovations in deployment models are a trend in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth. However, factors such as the threat from alternative products may challenge the market growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 42.67%.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Scope

The environmental disinfection robot market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at just USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC are some of the major market participants.

View our Sample Now to learn more about major vendors and their key offerings in the environmental disinfection robot market

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports:

Centrifugal Compressor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-temperature Filters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

42.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 UV-C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 HPV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Blue Ocean Robotics

  • 10.4 Ecolab Inc.

  • 10.5 Finsen Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.6 Mediland Enterprise Corp.

  • 10.7 Professional Disposables International Inc.

  • 10.8 Steriliz LLC

  • 10.9 STERIS Plc

  • 10.10 Surfacide

  • 10.11 The Clorox Co.

  • 10.12 Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-disinfection-robot-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-71-billion----technavio-301555772.html

SOURCE Technavio

