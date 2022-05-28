Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Size to Grow by USD 7.71 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental disinfection robot market has been segmented by technology (UV-C and HPV) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The UV-C segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are changing their cleaning protocols and investing in advanced technologies to protect themselves from HAIs. This, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Environmental Disinfection Robot Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The environmental disinfection robot market is expected to grow by USD 7.71 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Innovations in deployment models are a trend in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth. However, factors such as the threat from alternative products may challenge the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 42.67%.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Scope

The environmental disinfection robot market report covers the following areas:

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC are some of the major market participants.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 UV-C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 HPV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blue Ocean Robotics

10.4 Ecolab Inc.

10.5 Finsen Technologies Ltd.

10.6 Mediland Enterprise Corp.

10.7 Professional Disposables International Inc.

10.8 Steriliz LLC

10.9 STERIS Plc

10.10 Surfacide

10.11 The Clorox Co.

10.12 Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

