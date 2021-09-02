U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.16
    +14.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,458.99
    +146.46 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,350.25
    +40.86 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.97
    +19.91 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.26
    +1.67 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0060
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,542.58
    +1,115.07 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.42
    +1.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Environmental Education

·5 min read

Teach kids how to protect the Earth

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Teaching kids about the environment from an early age starts lifelong habits and creates awareness about the way humans affect the Earth. Connecting those lessons to school is an easy way to reinforce how the whole family can make everyday changes that make a difference.

Photo courtesy of Propane Education &amp; Research Council
Photo courtesy of Propane Education & Research Council

Lower lunchtime impact. Between brown bags, baggies and other packaging waste, school lunches generate a heap of trash. Instead, encourage kids to pick colorful reusable lunchboxes they can use again and again. Bento-style boxes add kid-friendly fun while keeping food separated so you can skip plastic baggies. Another earth-friendly suggestion for school lunch: instead of single-serve products, buy larger bulk packages you can use to fill reusable containers.

Manage transportation. Getting kids to and from school affects the environment in multiple ways, from energy consumption to pollution. You can reduce your family's impact by having kids ride the bus or carpooling with others in your neighborhood. Avoid idling while at school pickup and drop off and advocate for your school district to use clean energy options, like propane, for its transportation fleet.

According to the Propane Education & Research Council, propane school buses offer multiple benefits for school districts and students alike. Not only do propane buses save school districts' money, but they also reduce harmful emissions, giving students a healthier ride to school.

Find more information at BetterOurBuses.com.

Stop water waste. Over the past year, access to water fountains has been significantly limited to prevent the spread of germs. That means many school districts are more receptive to having kids bring water bottles from home. Sending your little learners off with reusable bottles offers a win-win that reduces reliance on plastic bottles and other single-serve beverage containers, while also encouraging kids to practice healthy habits by staying hydrated throughout the day.

Skip the supply splurge. While there's something exciting about breaking open a brand new box of crayons or markers, it's not really necessary to buy all new supplies year after year. Reusing what gets sent home at the end of the year saves money and prevents waste of still-functional supplies that would otherwise take up space in landfills.

Encourage resourceful recycling. Get kids excited about recycling by designing and decorating recycling bins using leftover materials around the house. When it's fun and they've had a hand in creating the tools, kids are more likely to remember to put recycling in its place.

Include the whole family. Family time can be a precious commodity while school is in session, so make it meaningful when you can by bringing everyone together for a cause. Take the family to a local recycling center for an afternoon of volunteering or gather everyone for a pick-up day at a nearby park.

School is often the center of kids' worlds, so bringing lessons about protecting the environment into the education setting is a natural way to introduce them to ideas for protecting the Earth and its resources.

A Better Option for Buses

When it comes to schools and education, paying more attention to earth-friendly practices isn't limited to just your home. Switching to propane buses is one of the main ways school districts are updating their transportation plans to ensure every child has a safe, clean, healthy ride to school.

Energy Mix
Electric vehicles make sense for several uses, including the passenger cars parents use to drive their students to school, but propane has a fuel range and performance better suited for school transportation vehicles that travel long distances at a time.

Energy Equity
Generally, the more affordable energy is, the more equitable its distribution will be. The cost of a propane school bus and its refueling infrastructure is one of the most affordable options for school districts. Propane buses are nearly four times less expensive than electric buses.

Plus, school districts save money throughout the lifetime of propane buses. Propane school buses cost 30-50% less per mile to operate than diesel, according to the Propane Education & Research Council, and some districts are saving more than $1 per gallon, which can add up to thousands of dollars over a single school year. That's money that can go back into classrooms.

Carbon Footprint
In most of the United States, propane school buses are a lower carbon option than electric school buses charged using the electric grid. New innovations in the industry have also led to a renewable propane option for school buses, which ensures low-carbon options well into the future. Because it's produced from renewable raw materials, renewable propane is a lower carbon option than conventional propane and is cleaner than other energy sources.

Harmful Emissions
While diesel exhaust is classified by the World Health Organization as a carcinogen, propane buses don't expose students to the same harmful emissions. Propane school bus engines lower greenhouse gases and other harmful emissions to near-zero levels, which improves air quality and eliminates concerns about breathing-related issues.

In fact, propane school buses significantly reduce the harmful emissions that are federally regulated due to their negative impact on human health and are a known trigger for issues like asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory problems.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-education-301368566.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • Investing Club Founders Andrey Belozerov and Artem Ermolaev, From Digital Disrupt Talk Major Investing Themes For The Future

    In 2020, the world was turned upside down, and yet from the chaos, emerged opportunity. New patterns, with consumers moving to online, causing many brick and mortar businesses to close. Everything online became de rigeur, from education to healthcare, to work and entertainment. In 2021, what does it take to found and establish a successful […]

  • Netherland Sewell Study Identifies 5 Potential Conventional Oil and Gas Reservoir Rock Zones in The First Well (6-2) in The Kavango Basin, Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) provide preliminary analysis of the first well drilled (the 6-2 well) in the Kavango basin by Core Laboratories ("Core Lab") and Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. ("NSAI").

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Cathie Wood Should Like These Energy Storage Names Even More Than Tesla

    Energy storage has long been a high-potential industry as the cost of batteries and other technologies fall rapidly and new intermittent electricity sources like wind and solar proliferate on the grid. As this industry evolves, there are multiple ways to invest in this growing segment of renewable energy stocks, including with a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As an early investor in innovative technologies, including energy storage, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood counts Tesla as a top holding in her ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Chevron Makes Pact with Bunge to Join Chase for Renewable Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Booming demand for renewable diesel is prompting another agriculture-energy tie-up, with Chevron Corp. and Bunge Ltd. striking a pact to turn soybeans into less polluting fuel.The proposed venture between the fossil-fuel giant and the world’s top oilseed processor marks the latest collaboration between oil and agriculture as traditional energy producers seek to secure raw materials needed to make more climate-friendly fuel. Renewable diesel is viewed as a growth area for both indu

  • Kontrol Technologies Acquires Global HVAC in Bid to Lead Smart Building Market and announces $155 Million Order Book

    Image Provided By Unsplash On average, commercial buildings across North America are wasting 30% of the energy they consume. With 93 billion square feet of commercial property, accounting for 35% of the nation’s total energy consumption, that adds up to 826 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year — not to mention the $57 billion in energy expenditures wasted. With the federal government’s aggressive net zero emissions by 2050 policy in progress, simply improving efficiency to e

  • Apparent miles-long slick seen in photos near offshore oil rig after Ida hit

    Photos show what appears to be a miles long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, according to aerial survey imagery released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and reviewed by The Associated Press.

  • ‘If it rains where you live consider flood insurance’: How Ida could expose insurance loopholes that will cost homeowners

    The flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida could rack up huge bills for people whose homes were submerged --- and they may not be insured properly for the damage.

  • New York deals with the aftermath of Ida, Paramount delays new Top Gun again, FTC comes down on Mcflurry machines

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • A warm ‘ocean blob’ is linked the megadrought plaguing Chile

    So-called ‘Southern blob’ has been increasing in size to the east of Australia and New Zealand over the past four decades

  • Countries take steps toward curbing plastic waste in oceans

    An intergovernmental conference has taken early steps toward drawing up an agreement to curb plastic pollution and marine litter around the world, which can choke off sea life, harm food safety and coastal tourism, and contribute to climate change. A draft resolution presented by Peru and Rwanda, and backed by the European Union and several other countries, at the end of a two-day Geneva conference on Thursday amounts to a procedural step, but one that aims to build momentum for drawing up language as early as next year on a binding global deal. Conference organizers say up to 12 million tons of plastic waste ends up in the oceans each year, and the flow is expected to triple by 2040.

  • Hurricane Larry has formed and it’s forecast to be a major storm, possibly a Cat 4

    Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and possibly a Cat 4 by Monday.

  • Shell plans to install 50,000 electric vehicle charging points by 2025

    Oil giant to help fund new infrastructure ahead of ban on new internal combustion engine sales

  • 3 Top Solar Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Working in different segments of the solar sector, each of the three stocks looks well-placed to thrive in the long run.

  • Hydrostor's big energy storage tech is 'kind of boring', says CEO

    The Toronto-based compressed-air energy storage company borrows heavily from the fossil fuel and mining industries to lower costs and improve reliability.

  • Ida's Impact: Supply Chain Updates, Tuesday, Aug. 31

    Here are Tuesday's news and notes from FreightWaves reporters and market experts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. This file will be updated throughout the day, so please check back. (Click here to review Monday's updates.) RELATED LINKSIda's flood threat keeps trucking across USHurricane Ida blowing wobbly market further off-kilter RAIL Class I railroads are assessing track conditions following Hurricane Ida amid widespread power outages and flooding in some areas. Interchange at New Orleans b

  • COVID cases are still rising, despite some signs of hope in the South

    Data: N.Y. Times; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Coronavirus infections continue to climb all across the U.S., with few new solutions on the horizon.The big picture: There are some initial signs that things may be starting to get better in the South, which has experienced the worst of this wave, but America’s springtime dreams of putting the pandemic behind us seem a lot less realistic now.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numb

  • A High-Yield Bond Fund Says Goodbye to Fossil Fuels

    It might be a surprise to some investors that not all environmentally oriented mutual funds are free of traditional fossil-fuel companies. This year, portfolio manager Peter Schwab completely weaned the $647 million fund (ticker: PAXHX) off fossil fuels—making it the only active high-yield mutual bond fund without traditional energy holdings, according to the fund.

  • China’s Conflicting Climate and Economic Goals Roil Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to thread the needle between an often conflicting array of environmental, economic, social and geopolitical objectives are playing out in increasingly unpredictable global commodity markets.The world’s biggest consumer of raw materials, and a major producer of some of them, is attempting to curb carbon emissions and conserve electricity, while at the same time preserving economic growth. It’s also trying to clean up its oil refining sector, improve mine safety and

  • 2 Missouri students lauded for fast action on runaway bus

    The school bus carrying children home suddenly lurched off the rural roadway outside of St. James, Missouri. As it tore through a fence and into a field, seventh-grader Tandon Baker realized the driver had passed out. Meanwhile, 15-year-old high school sophomore Emilee Williams called 911 from her cellphone, then began comforting the uninjured but scared younger children.