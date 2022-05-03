Environmental education for the next generation: SC Johnson and NGO Ocean Generation announce new partnership

Ocean Academy curriculum to reach more than 50,000 UK students this year, with a focus on ocean plastic pollution

New research suggests less than a fifth of teachers in the UK find environmental education in schools easy to teach

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover® and Duck®, today launched a new partnership with UK Charity Ocean Generation, an authority on tackling ocean-bound plastic waste, to bring the ocean and its importance to classrooms across the UK. The partnership represents the next step the company is taking in driving education on the ocean plastic crisis, following The Blue Paradox, an immersive experience SC Johnson hosted on the topic in London last year in partnership with Conservation International. The partnership sees content from The Blue Paradox exhibition incorporated into Ocean Generation's Ocean Academy programme, an open-source digital learning hub with a toolkit of educational materials for teachers and parents.

According to a recent survey* commissioned by SC Johnson, almost half (49%) of UK primary and secondary schoolteachers feel the current quality of education around environment and sustainability is not good enough, with only a fifth (21%) finding the current curriculums easy to use in classrooms. This comes as there is increased interest and investment in environmental education for young people following a COP26 announcement by the UK Department for Education to implement more climate change education in schools.

"With less than 10% of plastic produced being recycled globally, there is a clear need for greater levels of education on the action we need to take to reduce the impact plastic pollution has on the environment," said Alan VanderMolen, Chief Communications Officer and Global Head of Philanthropy at SC Johnson. "Education is vital in creating the behaviour change needed to achieve our vision for a waste-free world, and we are proud to partner with Ocean Generation in support of Ocean Academy to build this awareness and engagement in classrooms."

"Young people, aged 24 years and under, account for over 40% of the world population, so their understanding of the Ocean is critical," said Richard Hill, CEO Ocean Generation. "This next generation are our future leaders, and to protect one of the earth's most precious ecosystems, they must first understand its importance and fragility. We are thrilled to be working with an organisation like SC Johnson which shares our ambition for educating on the Ocean plastics crisis and we look forward to growing the Ocean Academy programme together."

As one-third (33%) of teachers believe that the current curriculum fails to inspire sustainability action amongst their pupils, the Ocean Academy programme aims to ensure that a better understanding of the ocean turns into action. It is a complete curriculum consisting of accredited lesson plans available for use online and in the classroom, with content including:

An introduction to the Ocean as a single interconnected water source supporting all life on the planet

The multifaceted role of the Ocean, including highlighting its role in oxygen we breathe, controlling our climate, and regulating carbon levels

Our impact on the Ocean, the challenges it faces, and how we can make informed decisions to better protect it

The future of the Ocean and inspiring young people to champion change, both at home and at school

Supporting funding from SC Johnson will help the programme reach more than 50,000 UK pupils in 2022, in addition to directly engaging 15,000 students through an in-person lesson offering across approximately 75 schools. By tackling the shortage of quality education on the environment available, Ocean Academy aims to educate young people, promote tangible behaviour change, and inspire collective action to tackle ocean plastic pollution.

More information on Ocean Academy can be found at myoceanacademy.org. Information on SC Johnson's sustainability efforts can be found at www.scjohnson.com/en/a-more-sustainable-world.

*Research conducted March 2022, surveying 500 UK teachers on their attitudes towards environmental education in schools. Both Primary and Secondary and fee and non-fee-paying schoolteachers were involved in the study.

About Ocean Generation

Ocean Generation is an inclusive global movement that exists to restore a healthy relationship between humanity and the Ocean.

Established in 2009 by film producer Jo Ruxton, Ocean Generation have galvanised a growing wave of change by exposing the threat of plastic pollution to our health and the health of our Ocean. Their award-winning documentary 'A Plastic Ocean', was named by Sir David Attenborough as "one of the most important films of our time" and ignited mass public awareness about the impact of plastic on our Ocean. Today they address the full range of human actions threatening the Ocean with a particular focus on engaging young people.

No ordinary NGO, Ocean Generation combines the disruptive energy of a youth collective with a decade of on-the-ground experience in promoting Ocean action through science, storytelling, and film.

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!® Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyers Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Please visit our dedicated UK LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sc-johnson-professional/

The top three environment and UK sustainability issues teachers see their students as being engaged in are recycling (72%), ocean plastic pollution (66%) and climate change (64%)

The Ocean Academy programme will leverage educational content from The Blue Paradox, an immersive experience hosted by SC Johnson and Conservation International to raise awareness for ocean plastic pollution

Visitors at The Blue Paradox, an immersive educational experience on ocean plastic pollution, hosted by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International