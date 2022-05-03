U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,046.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,086.25
    +13.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.10
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.59
    -0.58 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.71
    -1.69 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    +0.0047 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1950
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,471.61
    -516.58 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.40
    -4.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.47
    -7.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Environmental education for the next generation: SC Johnson and NGO Ocean Generation announce new partnership

·5 min read

Ocean Academy curriculum to reach more than 50,000 UK students this year, with a focus on ocean plastic pollution

New research suggests less than a fifth of teachers in the UK find environmental education in schools easy to teach

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover® and Duck®, today launched a new partnership with UK Charity Ocean Generation, an authority on tackling ocean-bound plastic waste, to bring the ocean and its importance to classrooms across the UK. The partnership represents the next step the company is taking in driving education on the ocean plastic crisis, following The Blue Paradox, an immersive experience SC Johnson hosted on the topic in London last year in partnership with Conservation International. The partnership sees content from The Blue Paradox exhibition incorporated into Ocean Generation's Ocean Academy programme, an open-source digital learning hub with a toolkit of educational materials for teachers and parents.

According to a recent survey* commissioned by SC Johnson, almost half (49%) of UK primary and secondary schoolteachers feel the current quality of education around environment and sustainability is not good enough, with only a fifth (21%) finding the current curriculums easy to use in classrooms. This comes as there is increased interest and investment in environmental education for young people following a COP26 announcement by the UK Department for Education to implement more climate change education in schools.

"With less than 10% of plastic produced being recycled globally, there is a clear need for greater levels of education on the action we need to take to reduce the impact plastic pollution has on the environment," said Alan VanderMolen, Chief Communications Officer and Global Head of Philanthropy at SC Johnson. "Education is vital in creating the behaviour change needed to achieve our vision for a waste-free world, and we are proud to partner with Ocean Generation in support of Ocean Academy to build this awareness and engagement in classrooms."

"Young people, aged 24 years and under, account for over 40% of the world population, so their understanding of the Ocean is critical," said Richard Hill, CEO Ocean Generation. "This next generation are our future leaders, and to protect one of the earth's most precious ecosystems, they must first understand its importance and fragility. We are thrilled to be working with an organisation like SC Johnson which shares our ambition for educating on the Ocean plastics crisis and we look forward to growing the Ocean Academy programme together."

As one-third (33%) of teachers believe that the current curriculum fails to inspire sustainability action amongst their pupils, the Ocean Academy programme aims to ensure that a better understanding of the ocean turns into action. It is a complete curriculum consisting of accredited lesson plans available for use online and in the classroom, with content including:

  • An introduction to the Ocean as a single interconnected water source supporting all life on the planet

  • The multifaceted role of the Ocean, including highlighting its role in oxygen we breathe, controlling our climate, and regulating carbon levels

  • Our impact on the Ocean, the challenges it faces, and how we can make informed decisions to better protect it

  • The future of the Ocean and inspiring young people to champion change, both at home and at school

Supporting funding from SC Johnson will help the programme reach more than 50,000 UK pupils in 2022, in addition to directly engaging 15,000 students through an in-person lesson offering across approximately 75 schools. By tackling the shortage of quality education on the environment available, Ocean Academy aims to educate young people, promote tangible behaviour change, and inspire collective action to tackle ocean plastic pollution.

More information on Ocean Academy can be found at myoceanacademy.org. Information on SC Johnson's sustainability efforts can be found at www.scjohnson.com/en/a-more-sustainable-world.

*Research conducted March 2022, surveying 500 UK teachers on their attitudes towards environmental education in schools. Both Primary and Secondary and fee and non-fee-paying schoolteachers were involved in the study.

About Ocean Generation

Ocean Generation is an inclusive global movement that exists to restore a healthy relationship between humanity and the Ocean.

Established in 2009 by film producer Jo Ruxton, Ocean Generation have galvanised a growing wave of change by exposing the threat of plastic pollution to our health and the health of our Ocean. Their award-winning documentary 'A Plastic Ocean', was named by Sir David Attenborough as "one of the most important films of our time" and ignited mass public awareness about the impact of plastic on our Ocean. Today they address the full range of human actions threatening the Ocean with a particular focus on engaging young people.

No ordinary NGO, Ocean Generation combines the disruptive energy of a youth collective with a decade of on-the-ground experience in promoting Ocean action through science, storytelling, and film.

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!® Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyers Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Please visit our dedicated UK LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sc-johnson-professional/

Media contacts:
SC Johnson Global Corporate Communications
+1 262-260-2440
globalpublicaffairs@scj.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRevIkvKORI
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809363/SCJ_environmental_social_stat.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809360/The_Blue_Paradox.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809362/The_Blue_Paradox.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198001/SCJohnson_Logo.jpg

The top three environment and UK sustainability issues teachers see their students as being engaged in are recycling (72%), ocean plastic pollution (66%) and climate change (64%)
The top three environment and UK sustainability issues teachers see their students as being engaged in are recycling (72%), ocean plastic pollution (66%) and climate change (64%)
The Ocean Academy programme will leverage educational content from The Blue Paradox, an immersive experience hosted by SC Johnson and Conservation International to raise awareness for ocean plastic pollution
The Ocean Academy programme will leverage educational content from The Blue Paradox, an immersive experience hosted by SC Johnson and Conservation International to raise awareness for ocean plastic pollution
Visitors at The Blue Paradox, an immersive educational experience on ocean plastic pollution, hosted by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International
Visitors at The Blue Paradox, an immersive educational experience on ocean plastic pollution, hosted by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International
SC Johnson Logo (PRNewsfoto/SC Johnson)
SC Johnson Logo (PRNewsfoto/SC Johnson)

Recommended Stories

  • Gunvor, Energy Transfer Sign 20-Year LNG Deal for U.S. Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Transfer LP signed a 20-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to commodity trader Gunvor Group Ltd., another step forward for the pipeline operator’s long-stalled Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechD

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now Amid Report Biden's Climate Proposals Could Be Revived?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • How the Biden administration is helping to boost domestic battery manufacturing

    David Howell, acting director at the Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, discusses the Biden administration providing $3.1 billlion towards the U.S. battery shortage.

  • Tesla and Musk May Have an Opportunity to Outrun Rivals

    Like the entire automotive sector, Tesla faces a shortage of chips and a surge in raw-materials prices.

  • Medical Properties Trust plans new Liberty Park headquarters

    Medical Properties Trust plans to start construction this year for a new headquarters in the Liberty Park development, according to the company’s inaugural corporate responsibility report.

  • Caddo Parish to use drone technology to fight mosquitos

    The drone will spray insecticide into hard-to-reach areas in Caddo Parish to keep mosquitos under control before the breeding season kicks into high gear.

  • Europe's Engie Buys More U.S. LNG With Green Credentials

    (Bloomberg) -- NextDecade Corp. gained the most in more than two weeks after French utility Engie SA agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from its proposed export terminal in Texas. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in

  • Stellantis to spend $3.6 billion upgrading Windsor, Brampton plants

    The federal and provincial governments will pitch in more than $1 billion towards the investment.

  • New Mexico wildfire doubles in size, more towns evacuated

    High winds are expected to spread the fire even further over the next few days

  • The 10 bestselling EVs in 2022 so far

    Americans bought almost twice as many electric cars in the first quarter of 2022 as they did in the first quarter of 2021. Here's the leaderboard for Q1.

  • Tornado Leaves Homes in Ruins in Andover, Kansas

    Three people were injured and one thousand structures were damaged in a tornado that struck Andover, Kansas, on April 29.A video taken by Sam Hays on April 30 shows the path of destruction the tornado left behind, including several damaged homes. He told Storyful: “I saw multiple homes badly damaged and a few completely destroyed. I’ve never seen the type of damage to trees and homes that I did from that.”The National Weather Service rated it as a EF3 tornado. The Wichita Eagle reported that 6,500 people were without electricity on April 30. Credit: Sam Hays via Storyful

  • In a warming world, 'Cat 6' hurricanes could soon be coming to a coast near you

    As climate change makes hurricanes stronger and more dangerous, some researchers want to see a 'Category 6' designation for these superstorms.

  • Heat to Scorch India’s Wheat Supplies, Adding Food-Shortage Worries to World

    (Bloomberg) -- A blistering heat wave has scorched wheat fields in India, reducing yields in the second-biggest grower and damping expectations for exports that the world is relying on to alleviate a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of

  • Housebuilders fear being stifled by wave of green rules

    Just as tension between the Government and housebuilders seemed to be easing, following a long and bitter battle over cladding, the two sides are butting heads once again.

  • Clayton Homes unveils new homes that can generate their own electricity

    During Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Clayton Homes unveiled a new line of homes that can produce their own electricity.

  • Energy & Environment — Biden puts $3 billion toward electric car batteries

    A grant program under the bipartisan infrastructure law puts $3 billion toward electric vehicle battery development. Also, a bipartisan group of senators wants a Commerce Department probe of solar companies wrapped up, and a vulnerable Democratic senator says she’s pressuring the Biden administration on gas prices. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for…

  • This is what happens when Arizona's development decisions ignore water reality

    Pine and Strawberry should be a lesson to us all: It's better to stop a water problem before it starts than to try to fix it after it appears.

  • Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey Among Bitcoin Heavyweights Defending Mining in Letter to EPA

    Bitcoin mining sites are no different than data centers operated by mega-cap tech firms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, the authors wrote.

  • One Island Nation's Controversial Plan To Take Climate Justice Into Its Own Hands

    Palau has already set aside 80% of its waters

  • Deaths of 3 meteorology students shake storm chasing community

    Three students with the University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology died in a car accident Friday after a successful storm chasing outing. From left, Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short. (GoFundMe) Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a tragic car crash on their return trip from Kansas Friday, where they had successfully intercepted a tornado while on a routine storm chasing outing. According to a report from The New York Times, Nicholas Nair, 20, Gavin Short, 19, and