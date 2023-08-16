Is The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) Trading At A 36% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Environmental Group fair value estimate is AU$0.34

Current share price of AU$0.21 suggests Environmental Group is potentially 36% undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$2.90m AU$4.50m AU$5.28m AU$5.95m AU$6.52m AU$6.99m AU$7.39m AU$7.73m AU$8.02m AU$8.28m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 17.31% Est @ 12.72% Est @ 9.51% Est @ 7.26% Est @ 5.68% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.27% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% AU$2.7 AU$3.9 AU$4.3 AU$4.5 AU$4.6 AU$4.6 AU$4.5 AU$4.4 AU$4.3 AU$4.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$42m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$8.3m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.0%) = AU$164m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$164m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= AU$82m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$124m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Environmental Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.032. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Environmental Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Machinery industry.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EGL.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Environmental Group, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Environmental Group that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does EGL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

