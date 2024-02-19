Do Environmental Group's (ASX:EGL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Environmental Group (ASX:EGL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Environmental Group's Improving Profits

Environmental Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Environmental Group's EPS skyrocketed from AU$0.0053 to AU$0.007, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 33%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Environmental Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 45% to AU$83m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Environmental Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$99m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Environmental Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Environmental Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold AU$26m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 26% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Environmental Group To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Environmental Group's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Environmental Group.

