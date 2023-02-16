Environmental Monitoring Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.55%

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo





The global environmental monitoring market size reached US$ 18.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.55% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Environmental monitoring involves the utilization of various tools and techniques to assess the impact of an activity on the environment. It includes a central data management hub, compliance checking validation, automated environmental monitoring alerts, and quality control.

It assists in protecting public water supplies, managing hazardous and radioactive waste, and identifying and analyzing pollution sources. Besides this, as it also allocates resources for land planning and economic development, protects endangered species, mitigates risks, and safeguards human health, it is gaining traction across the globe.



Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution levels are rising around the world. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Environmental monitoring assists in detecting and tracking changes in temperature, humidity, noise levels, biological and chemical air pollutants, and water quality.

Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are focusing on implementing stringent regulations for tracking and curbing pollution. This, in confluence with rising health concerns, increasing death rates and the escalating need for better resource management, is impelling the growth of the market.

Story continues

Apart from this, reduced prices of wireless connectivity components and sensors are also acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is also driven by the development of wireless cellular and non-cellular communication technologies. These technologies enable users to deploy environment monitoring systems in confined and remote locations.

They are also enabling companies to trace water contamination and pollution levels effectively and establish environmental baseline standards. Furthermore, the introduction of big data analytics, innovation in sensor technology, and development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-specific cellular network connectivity solutions are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global environmental monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global environmental monitoring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sampling method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global environmental monitoring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Environmental Monitoring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Particulate Detection

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Chemical Detection

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Biological Detection

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Temperature Sensing

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Moisture Detection

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Noise Measurement

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Environmental Monitoring Sensors

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Environmental Monitors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Environmental Monitoring Software

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Wearable Environmental Monitors

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sampling Method

8.1 Continuous Monitoring

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Active Monitoring

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Passive Monitoring

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Intermittent Monitoring

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Air Pollution Monitoring

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Water Pollution Monitoring

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Soil Pollution Monitoring

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Noise Pollution Monitoring

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1wr5j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-monitoring-global-market-2022-sector-to-reach-29-1-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-7-55-301748306.html

SOURCE Research and Markets