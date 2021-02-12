Environmental Remediation Market Size Value to Register USD 164 Billion by 2026, at 7.5% CAGR, Says Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Environmental Remediation Market in 2019 was approximately USD 98.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 164 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Entact LLC, Golder Associates Corporation, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV, GEO Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Environmental Remediation Market By Environmental Medium (Groundwater, Soil, and Others), By Application (Agriculture, Construction and Land Development, Mining & Forestry, Automotive, Chemical Production/Processing, Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Environmental Remediation Market was estimated at USD 98.5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 164 Billion by 2026. The global Environmental Remediation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Environmental remediation is a sort of environmental services that are dedicated to combating growing environmental pollution issues by preventing the groundwater and soil from different contaminants, and in this case, the contaminants are ionizing radiation-emitting sources. Wastewater, solid waste, and aerosols are treated through several environmental remediation technologies. However, the considerable utilization of the technologies is in extracting the gases released while refining and production of oil and petroleum products.

The oil and gas category under the application segment accounts for the major share in the global environmental remediation market. The market share for the category is likely to grow at a substantial rate throughout the projected period. The mining and forestry category under application also fuels the environmental remediation technology demand for the effective removal of contaminants released in surface water, groundwater, and soil by chemical and mining industries.

Top Market Players

Entact LLC

Golder Associates Corporation

Environmental Marine Engineering NV

GEO Inc.

Dredging International

Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd.

Brisea Group Inc.

Newterra Ltd.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Terra Systems Inc.

Growing population and rapid industrialization in developing economies fuels the global environmental remediation market

Owing to the growing population, the need for residential areas is expanding, especially in developing countries. Therefore, to arrange the accommodation in the densely populated areas, the contaminated fields are refined and redeveloped into residential sites. And to refine the contaminated lands and resources, there is an extensive need for remediation services, which eventually propels the global market. Moreover, the growing industrialization sector discharges contaminated wastes in bulk such as heavy metals in water bodies and soil. Environmental Protection Agency has listed chromium, mercury, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel heavy metals as the key environmental pollutants. Different companies and regulatory bodies have introduced remediation techniques to remove such heavy metal contaminants.

Refining of contaminated industrial sites in urban areas may bolster the environmental remediation market in the coming years

The industrial sites within the premises of urban areas have extremely high worth. Therefore, the economic incentives for the removal of hazardous contaminants and retaining the safety of the surroundings are quite high. To encourage this activity, few of the U.S. states have set regulations that the new owner would have to enroll in the state voluntary cleanup program before establishing the industrial project on that land. This would lead to a significant expansion of the global environmental remediation market.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market share of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the Environmental Remediation Market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic improvements witness in the market such as acquisitions & mergers, new product and service launches, collaborations, R&D activities, and global expansion of key players of the global Environmental Remediation Market.

The global environmental remediation market is segmented in terms of Environmental Medium by Groundwater, Soil, and Others. By Application, the market is categorized into Agriculture, Construction and Land Development, Mining & Forestry, Automotive, Chemical Production/Processing, Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Others.

In October 2019, Newterra made an announcement of procuring TIGG Newterra Group Ltd., which is a key distributor of water to the industrial, municipal, and environmental remediation sectors.

Browse the full “Environmental Remediation Market By Environmental Medium (Groundwater, Soil, and Others), By Application (Agriculture, Construction and Land Development, Mining & Forestry, Automotive, Chemical Production/Processing, Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-environmental-remediation-market-by-environmental-medium-groundwater

Key Insights from Primary Research

Experts suggest the triggering growth factor for the market will be rapid industrialization and a growing population, particularly in the urban areas.

As per our primary respondents, the demand for remediation technology is maximum in North America and is anticipated to increase in the coming several years.

The primary experts stated that the “oil & gas” category of the application segment holds almost one-fourth share of the global environmental remediation market.

The “groundwater” category under the environmental segment captures the major share in the global market, while the “soil” category is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate of around 8%.

The contribution of the automotive sector in bolstering the global demand for environmental technologies is the least.

The global environmental remediation market is segmented as:

Global Environmental Remediation Market: By Environmental Medium

Groundwater

Soil

Others

Global Environmental Remediation Market: By Application

Agriculture

Construction and Land Development

Mining and Forestry

Automotive

Chemical Production/Processing

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Others

