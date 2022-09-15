U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the environmental testing equipment market are Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, Merck KGaA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, INFICON, JEOL Ltd, SCIEX, Extech Instruments, Amphenol, and PathSensors, Inc.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2022"


The global environmental testing equipment market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2021 to $1.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The environmental testing equipment market is expected to reach $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.69%.

The environmental testing equipment market consists of sales of environmental testing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to various products and equipment primarily used to evaluate the dependability of multiple products and components under continuous exposure to a variety of environmental conditions. The purpose of the equipment is to detect and identify multiple contaminants that may impact the quality of the air, water, and soil.

The main types of environmental testing equipment include chromatography products, mass spectrometers, molecular spectroscopy instruments, total organic carbon (TOC) analysers, dissolved oxygen analysers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and pH Meters.Chromatography products refer to electronic systems designed for the separation of components or solutes of a mixture based on relative amounts of each solute between a moving liquid stream.

They are used in water, air and soil testing by government agencies & municipal authorities, environmental testing laboratories, industrial facilities, commercial & residential facilities.

North America was the largest region in the environmental testing equipment market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The environmental testing equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides environmental testing equipment market statistics, including environmental testing equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an environmental testing equipment market share, detailed environmental testing equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the environmental testing equipment industry. This environmental testing equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide significantly contribute to the growth of the environmental testing equipment market.Rapid growth industrialization and urbanization, wildfires, transportation, construction and demonization have contributed to rising levels of environmental pollution across the globe.

Governments across the globe are investing in environmental testing equipment to constantly monitor changes in the air, water and soil pollution and implement innovative policies to tackle challenges based on inputs from testing activities. For instance, according to the study published in the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office, the country’s gross investment in environmental protection accounted for EUR 412 million ($486.57 million) in 2020 a 69.4% increase from 2019. Therefore, the rising level of environmental pollution is expected to boost demand for environmental testing equipment during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the environmental testing equipment market.Major companies operating in the environmental testing equipment market focus on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet the end-customer demand and strengthen their market position across the globe.

For instance, In June 2020, Agilent Technologies (US) introduced two new mass spectrometry (MS) products, the Agilent 6470B Triple Quadrupole LC/MS (6470 LC/TQ) system, and the Agilent Rapid Fire 400 system, to provide customers with greater sample throughput and reduced time to obtain findings by delivering even faster detection of target chemicals.

In August 2020, Smiths Detection, a UK-based detection, and screening technologies company, acquired PathSensors for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Smiths Detection is focused on broadening its sensing capabilities across the CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive) spectrum, and expanding its business across the globe.

PathSensors is a USA-based provider of biotechnology solutions and environmental testing equipment’s.

The countries covered in the environmental testing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318512/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices will be pushed higher as demand outpaces supply and alternative energy sources such as natural gas and renewables fail to plug the gap, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for