U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6560
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,891.23
    +1,089.95 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.35
    +36.02 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,626.10
    -139.56 (-0.49%)
     

Environmentalist Louie Porta to Lead the CEC's Joint Public Advisory Committee

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that leading Canadian environmentalist Louie Porta will chair the Commission for Environmental Cooperation's (CEC) Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC) for 2022.

Environmentalist Louie Porta to Lead the CEC&#x002019;s Joint Public Advisory Committee (CNW Group/Commission for Environmental Cooperation)
Environmentalist Louie Porta to Lead the CEC’s Joint Public Advisory Committee (CNW Group/Commission for Environmental Cooperation)

Louie Porta is the Executive Director of Oceans North, one of Canada's largest ocean-focused charities. Louie has spent his career working with Indigenous and coastal communities in Canada and internationally, to advocate for a healthy, abundant ocean for generations to come.

Porta previously served as lead political advisor to Mary Simon, Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, in her capacity as Minister's Special Representative for Arctic Leadership. He serves on the Governing Council for the Ocean Tracking Network and is also a senior advisor to the International Institute on Sustainable Development. He has published many articles on the threats facing the future of our ocean.

Porta will chair the CEC's advisory committee in the coming year as the body holds public consultations in the three countries on pressing environmental matters of global concern.

"The Commission for Environmental Cooperation is critical to continental environmental cooperation," said Porta. "I am looking forward to working with the members of the Joint Public Advisory Committee from Mexico, Canada and the United States to make strong, impactful connections between sustainability, trade, and the day-to-day issues people are facing."

Following its public consultations, JPAC provides advice to the CEC Council, made up of North America's top, federal-level environmental officials, and is composed of nine citizen volunteers (three from each country). It advises the Council on any matter within the scope of the trinational Environmental Cooperation Agreement.

The JPAC Chair is elected for a one-year term and by rotation from among the three countries' members. JPAC meets throughout the year in different North American locations, typically in conjunction with CEC events.

For more information about the CEC's Joint Public Advisory Committee, visit www.cec.org/jpac.

About the CEC

The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) was established in 1994 by the governments of Canada, Mexico and the United States through the North American Agreement on Environmental Cooperation, a parallel environmental agreement to NAFTA. As of 2020, the CEC is recognized and maintained by the Environmental Cooperation Agreement parallel to the new Free Trade Agreement of North America. The CEC brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including the general public, Indigenous people, youth, nongovernmental organizations, academia, and the business sector, to seek solutions to protect North America's shared environment while supporting sustainable development for the benefit of present and future generations. Find out more at: www.cec.org.

The CEC is governed and funded equally by the Government of Canada through Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Government of the United States of Mexico through the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, and the Government of the United States of America through the Environmental Protection Agency.

CEC logo (CNW Group/Commission for Environmental Cooperation)
CEC logo (CNW Group/Commission for Environmental Cooperation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmentalist-louie-porta-to-lead-the-cecs-joint-public-advisory-committee-301459996.html

SOURCE Commission for Environmental Cooperation

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Payments company Checkout.com reaches $40B valuation after $1B Series D

    2021 was a venture capital year par excellence: Data indicate that 2021 was easily the biggest year of all time for venture capital and related private-market investing. TechCrunch dug into the major figures for the world, select geographies, and both the fintech and cybersecurity markets. Justworks delays its IPO, which bodes poorly for unicorn exits: While venture capitalists were busy putting more money to work last year than ever before -- and 2022 is kicking off in a similar manner, as the Checkout.com news shows -- an IPO just got put on hold.

  • Hornets’ Kai Jones placed in health and safety protocol

    Jones has played sparingly with the Hornets, totaling just 33 minutes across 12 appearances this season.

  • How to watch New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Saturday night’s Wild Card Game

    The AFC East rival New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are set to face off on Saturday night in the second game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. It is the first playoff meeting between the two franchises in the Super Bowl era. The only previous postseason matchup was an AFL divisional round game

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Why 7% Inflation Today Is Far Different Than in 1982

    Inflation was last this high around 40 years ago, but the inflation rate was falling in the early ’80s as the Fed pushed the economy into a recession.

  • Bitcoin-Trading President Likely Lost Money for El Salvador

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is probably the only head of state in the world who uses public funds to trade Bitcoin with his phone. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeSo far, it appears he’s lost

  • US inflation hits 40-year high in new blow for Joe Biden

    President Biden’s inflation woes have worsened as prices rose at the fastest pace for 40 years last month, increasing expectations of interest rate rises as soon as March.

  • Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

    Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for FDA-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi, prescribed by healthcare providers. "We believe this is a huge step forward toward ens

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to purchase nickel supplies from miner Talon Metals Corp. as an expected surge in demand spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals and other electric-car parts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid

  • Why interest rates aren’t really the right tool to control inflation

    With consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve is signaling that it will soon begin raising interest rates. It may be heresy to those who think the Fed is all-powerful, but the honest answer is that raising interest rates wouldn’t put out the fire. Short of throwing millions of people out of work in a recession, higher rates wouldn’t bring supply and demand back into balance, a necessary condition for price stability.

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • Germany Fights Soaring Home Prices With Curbs on Mortgage Lending

    The country’s financial regulator said mortgage lenders should be conservative following a house-price boom as some German families overcome their traditional reluctance to own property.

  • The Yemen War: An Underestimated Risk For Oil Prices

    As tensions rise in Yemen, oil markets may soon face a new geopolitical risk premium due to the potential of major oil outages in the region from the conflict

  • Congress will ban lawmakers' stock trading 'with or without' Pelosi's help, lobbyist vows

    There could be momentum in Congress in the coming months to limit or even ban lawmakers from trading stocks while in office.

  • U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeU.S. consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades

  • Investors Flee Solar ETF on Shaky Subsidies and Rate Hike Danger

    (Bloomberg) -- A one-time standard bearer for the boom in clean-energy funds is bleeding cash as solar stocks are battered by everything from rising rates to possible subsidy reductions — and President Joe Biden’s stalled infrastructure plan. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S

  • China Beige Book CEO: Supply chains are moving but operations are still 'firmly ensconced' in China

    China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China's economy as another city is locked down ahead of the Winter Olympics over COVID concerns, President Xi Jinping's leadership, and the country's supply chain operations.

  • I love small towns and rail-trails. My house budget is $200,000 — so where can I retire?

    Can you suggest some walkable towns with 3,000 to 10,000 people that are county seats and/or college towns and are politically liberal?

  • Fed’s George urges faster drawdown of $8.5 trillion in assets and ‘more normal’ interest-rate strategy

    The president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve on Tuesday said the central bank should speedily reduce its enormous $8.5 trillion pile of bond holdings to help curb the highest U.S. inflation in almost 40 years and discourage undue risk-taking.