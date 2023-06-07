Envirosuite Limited's (ASX:EVS) Shift From Loss To Profit

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. The AU$97m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$13m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$14m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Envirosuite's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Envirosuite

Consensus from 4 of the Australian Software analysts is that Envirosuite is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$219k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Envirosuite given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Envirosuite, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Envirosuite's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Envirosuite worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Envirosuite is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Envirosuite’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here