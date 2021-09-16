U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,468.50
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.51
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    -16.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -0.89 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,953.31
    +546.84 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.63
    +37.14 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Envirotech Vehicles Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Battery Manufacturer ProGreens New Energy Technology Co.Ltd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Acquisition Uniquely Positions Envirotech With In-House, State-of-The-Art Battery Manufacturing Capabilities

  • Represents Key Step Toward Becoming a Fully Integrated Manufacturer of Small to Medium Sized Electric Trucks

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced the signing of a letter of intent to purchase ProGreens New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. ("Progreens")

ProGreens is a battery manufacturer committed to the development, production, sale, and service of battery systems for innovative and high-tech companies across the globe. They offer several battery packs and systems capable of powering a broad range of vehicles from electric buses and cars to motorcycles and scooters, as well as an energy storage system that allows for the conversion and storage of unused electrical energy.

Benefits of the acquisition include:

  • Uniquely positions Envirotech with in-house battery manufacturing capabilities

  • Acquisition expected to drive significant cost synergies and reduce vehicle cost

  • Key step in Envirotech's longer-term strategy to become a fully integrated EV manufacturer

  • Acquisition provides access to contiguous high growth energy storage systems (ESS) market opportunity

  • Strengthens management team with the addition of over 10 years of combined battery industry experience as well as an engineering and manufacturing team

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "This is a transformational acquisition for Envirotech, uniquely positioning us as one of the few EV companies with in-house battery manufacturing capabilities. I personally have worked with ProGreens for many years and relied on them as a trusted and innovative battery supplier. Batteries comprise a large portion of the overall cost of an electric vehicle; with this acquisition, we will be better positioned to drive down vehicle cost over the long term while simultaneously maximizing quality. Furthermore, this acquisition is a key next step in our broader strategy to become a fully integrated manufacturer of small to medium-sized EV vehicles. To that end, we are actively evaluating manufacturing facilities in the U.S."

Mr. Oldridge continued, "In addition to providing batteries for our vehicles as we scale, ProGreens also offers state-of-the-art energy storage systems (ESS). ESS is a quickly growing multi-billion-dollar market with applications including EV charging stations or energy backup for commercial and residential solar. This will be an exciting contiguous market opportunity for us."

Mr. Oldridge concluded, "Over the past year, Envirotech has gone through a major turnaround in which we have repositioned the business as a leader in the small to medium size EV vehicle space. We have established multiple Factory Authorized Representative agreements and are seeing our pipeline expand considerably as Envirotech builds recognition in the marketplace. This acquisition is a key step as we drive revenue growth and evolve to become a fully integrated manufacturer to optimally support the demand we are seeing."

George Tao, CEO of ProGreens, stated "We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with Phil and the Envirotech team and to participate more directly in their growth and success that benefits our team as well. The prospect of transferring our technology and leadership in the battery industry into the US and integrating it in Envirotech's planned manufacturing facility is very rewarding, and we look forward to completing the transaction quickly."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the completion of a due diligence review, the negotiation and execution of a definitive purchase agreement, approval by Envirotech Vehicles' Board of Directors and third-party approvals.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664326/Envirotech-Vehicles-Announces-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-Battery-Manufacturer-ProGreens-New-Energy-Technology-CoLtd

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.