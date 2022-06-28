U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.39
    -37.72 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,256.93
    -181.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,324.33
    -200.23 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.19
    -12.55 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.11
    +2.54 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1920
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1740
    +0.7280 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,734.07
    -20.56 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.15
    +1.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Four Vans to New Jersey Customers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EVTV
  • EVTVD

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV; EVTVD), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered 4 additional vans to customers in New Jersey, bringing the cumulative total of vehicles delivered in New Jersey to recipients of New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") vouchers to sixteen thus far.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are pleased to deliver another four vehicles to customers through NJ ZIP. This program continues to be an excellent driver of sales for our Company and we look forward to more opportunities as businesses throughout New Jersey make the switch to zero emissions."

NJ ZIP is a $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, zero-emission vehicles operating in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas by offering up to $100,000 towards the purchase of battery-electric vehicles. The Program intends to fund 100 to 300 vouchers ranging in value from $25,000 to $100,000 for businesses and institutional organizations looking to transition their fleets to zero emissions. Bonuses are available for small businesses and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. NJ ZIP is funded by proceeds allocated to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state.

About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: evtv@imsinvestorrelations.com

Press Inquiries
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: 501.350.3658
Email: knicholson@mhpteamsi.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706792/Envirotech-Vehicles-Delivers-Four-Vans-to-New-Jersey-Customers

Recommended Stories

  • How to File a Final Tax Return for a Person Who Has Died

    After a loved one passes away, the person in charge of settling the deceased's estate is responsible for filing a final individual income tax return and the estate tax return when due. See: 10 Reasons...

  • Starbucks' Next Customer Magnet: EV Charging With Your Coffee

    The coffee chain is experimenting with the EV economy

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Could Soar After Its Stock Split

    Despite tough odds, plenty of doubters, and regular criticism over its actions, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has developed into the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles globally. The automaker has grown rapidly, and so has its share price. Like all stock splits, the increase in the number of shares and the resulting share price drop doesn't actually change the intrinsic value of each share or of the company overall.

  • Reporter's notebook: Here are 6 takeaways as Boeing gears up for Farnborough air show

    The international air show next month is where Boeing and European rival Airbus are expected to announce some of their biggest deals of 2022.

  • BlackBerry-Powered PATEO Digital Cockpit Selected for 10+ New Vehicle Models Across Five OEMs

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service & product provider in China, today announced that PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, will be powered by BlackBerry® QNX® technology and put into mass production in more than ten individual models across five OEMs, including VOYAH, Hozon New Energy (NETA), a top private car company in China and two international automakers.

  • Uber, Lyft drivers switch to Teslas amid high gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Uber and Lyft drivers switching over to EVs amid rising gas prices.

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Because of this trend, several new companies have risen to meet demand before legacy automakers can pivot their business models. My top EV stock is likely no surprise; it's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla is the worldwide leader in EVs, and many investors have made great returns by purchasing the stock of the industry leader in expanding markets.

  • Volkswagen Sells Stake in Electrify America to Siemens

    The German auto maker has agreed to sell a minority stake in its U.S. electric-vehicle charging business to Siemens—a transaction that provides $450 million in new money and values the charging network at $2.45 billion, the companies said.

  • Uber, Lyft Drivers Switch to Teslas as High Gas Prices Squeeze Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Uber and Lyft drivers are finding that renting or buying a Tesla, the luxury electric car, is a more profitable option now amid soaring gas prices that have upended the economics of gig work. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 T

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Hits Resistance As EV Rival Breaks Out

    China's BYD broke out June 27, with looming sales data set to confirm that it's seized Tesla's EV sales crown.

  • Tesla Deliveries Due After Shanghai Production Woes; Tesla Stock Hits Resistance

    Tesla deliveries for the second quarter should decline vs. Q1 due to Shanghai plant production woes. Shares edged lower Monday.

  • Volkswagen Sells Siemens Minority Stake in Electrify America

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is selling to Siemens AG a minority stake in Electrify America, the electric-car charging subsidiary the German automaker established in the wake of its diesel-emissions scandal.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trilli

  • Tesla plans super-sized project in small Oregon town

    Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of Sutherlin, 165 miles south of Portland and home to 8,563 people. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has about two dozen Supercharger stations in Oregon.

  • EVgo, GM partner on fast-charging capability for electric vehicles

    The new service enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card.

  • EV makers raise prices, Toyota recalls electric SUVs, Johnny Depp could return to ‘Pirates’ franchise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss EV makers raising prices, Toyota recalling a line of electric SUVs, and the possibility of Johnny Depp returning to Disney’s ‘Pirates’ franchise.

  • Siemens to invest in Volkswagen's N.American charging network

    German industrial giant Siemens AG is investing more than $100 million in Volkswagen AG's Electrify America unit, becoming the first outside investor in the North American network of electric vehicle charging stations. Including new funds from its parent Volkswagen, the Electrify America unit would receive a total injection of $450 million, the companies said. The partnership in Electrify America is "part of a much larger investment that Siemens is making in the electrification market," said John DeBoer, head of the Siemens' North American e-mobility unit.

  • The lessons I learned the first time I charged an EV in public

    Still, there often is a learning curve when trying something new with your own hands in the real world.

  • Russia to spend $14.5 billion to boost local aircraft production amid sanctions

    The Russian aviation industry has been in crisis since the West imposed sanctions after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, banning Russian airlines from flying to destinations in Europe, the United States and other countries. Russian airlines have largely stopped international flights, after leasing companies said they would seize planes in line with sanctions. Moscow has passed a law allowing the seizure of hundreds of jets in response to those sanctions.