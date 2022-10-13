U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,605.25
    +16.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,387.00
    +126.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,866.75
    +26.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.50
    +10.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.26
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.22 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.62
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8000
    -0.0610 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,650.69
    -490.20 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.65
    -14.07 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.27
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Three Vans to New Jersey Customers

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc
·3 min read
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has recently delivered 3 additional vans to customers in New Jersey, bringing the cumulative total of vehicles sold in New Jersey to Envirotech customers who are recipients of New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") vouchers to fifty-three thus far. Thirty six of the deliveries have taken place since the end of June, 2022.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are pleased to deliver another three vehicles to customers through NJ ZIP. This program continues to be an excellent driver of sales for our Company and we look forward to more opportunities as businesses throughout New Jersey make the switch to zero emissions."

NJ ZIP is a $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, zero-emission vehicles operating in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas by offering up to $100,000 towards the purchase of battery-electric vehicles. The Program intends to fund 100 to 300 vouchers ranging in value from $25,000 to $100,000 for businesses and institutional organizations looking to transition their fleets to zero emissions. Bonuses are available for small businesses and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. NJ ZIP is funded by proceeds allocated to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations Contacts:
ICR, Inc.
New York, NY
Telephone: (646) 200-8873
Email: envirotech@icrinc.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com

Press Inquiries
Stephen Murdoch, VP PR
Telephone: (289) 241-3997
Email: smurdoch@enterprisecanada.com

Arkansas Press Inquiries
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: (501) 350-3658
Email: knicholson@mhpteamsi.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720271/Envirotech-Vehicles-Delivers-Three-Vans-to-New-Jersey-Customers

Recommended Stories

  • Generac offering warranty services to customers of bankrupt Pink Energy

    Generac Power Systems is offering to perform warranty services on its products for customers of Pink Energy, a North Carolina-based residential solar panel installer that filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

  • Duke Energy's Florida utility set to join Southeast Energy Exchange Market

    Duke Energy Florida and three other utilities in that state have agreed to join the Southeast Energy Exchange Market as of Jan. 1. The platform is designed to streamline bilateral power trades among Southeastern utilities.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2022 Third Quarter financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9 AM (EST). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

  • How Honda's $4.4B investment will impact the Dayton region

    A monumental announcement was made in Columbus today that will bring over two thousand jobs to the Dayton region and expand the growth of manufacturing. For Ohio, it’s the second largest investment made in the state’s history, totaling $4.4 billion.

  • Solar energy firms struggle as demand goes through the roof

    Installers say they are struggling to deal with the number of inquiries sparked by the energy crisis.

  • Quinbrook Sells Stake in Gemini Solar-Energy Project to Dutch Firm APG

    Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners sold a 49% stake in a $1.2 billion solar-power project to a Dutch pension asset manager just weeks after the private-equity firm sold a wind-energy developer for double its investment.

  • When Will the Price of Electric Cars Come Down?

    Simply put, the price of everything has gone up -- including EVs. There's also the fact that nearly all EVs are new cars, which come with a higher price tag anyway. As demand for EVs ramps up, industry experts say prices will become cheaper.

  • Bluescape Looks to Scale Up Renewable Gasoline amid Energy Transition

    Ernie Miller, co-founder and CEO of the renewable gasoline-focused company, shares with Hart Energy insight on Bluescape’s plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company CENAQ Energy Corp. and go public.

  • General Motors broadens electric goals with new division

    General Motors, which plans to go almost entirely electric by 2035, is creating a new energy division that will produce chargers for electric vehicles, as well as solar panels and other energy-related technology for homes and businesses. The company said Tuesday that the unit, called GM Energy, will create systems for households and commercial customers that link electric vehicles to power storage and generation. The division should have the capacity to sell energy from electric vehicle and stationary storage batteries back to utilities during peak periods of energy usage.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. Hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe

    Adobe shares have slid sharply since the graphics-software specialist said Sept. 15 that it has agreed to buy Figma for about $20 billion.

  • Stocks Higher, Inflation Data, TSMC, Applied Materials And Delta Earnings In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as inflation test looms; CPI data likely mixed, but trending slowly downward; Taiwan semi posts robust earnings, muted outlook; Applied Materials cuts profit forecast on U.S.-China export rules and Delta Air lines earnings in focus amid solid travel demand.

  • Are Large Mining Pools Bad for Cryptocurrencies?

    Cryptocurrency mining is dominated by expensive mining pools run by large firms. Is this good or bad for cryptocurrencies?

  • The Next Gen Z Hangout: Exclusive Fireside with Selina CEO at 11am Following 2Q Results

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Selina and BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) on Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 11 am ET to […]

  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) closed at $4.05, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day.

  • Here's Why DTE Energy (DTE) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 21.8% in 4 Weeks

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for DTE Energy (DTE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • BNY Mellon, largest custodian bank, starts Bitcoin, Ether custody services

    Bank of New York Mellon Corp., a 238-year-old bank based in the U.S., is now allowing select U.S. clients to hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, the bank announced in a press release on Tuesday. See related article: Crypto self-custody is no longer a choice. It’s an imperative. Fast facts BNY Mellon will store private […]

  • Simon Property Group to buy 50% stake in Jamestown

    The nation's largest shopping mall owner Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is buying a stake in Jamestown, the Atlanta-based real estate investment firm known for creating Ponce City Market. The purchase comes as enclosed shopping malls struggle to appeal to modern-day consumers. Simon Property Group plans to purchase 50% of Jamestown from founding partners Christoph and Ute Kahl.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Dow Jones Leader Merck Approaches Buy Point

    Dow Jones leader Merck is one of the top stocks to watch, as it approaches a new buy point despite the stock market correction.