Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Two Vehicles to Newark Public Library

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. ("Envirotech Vehicles" or the "Company") (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that it has delivered two Class 4 logistics vans to the Newark Public Library. In October 2021, Newark Public Library was awarded a voucher totaling $150,000 toward the purchase of the vehicles under the New Jersey Zero Emissions Program ("NJ ZIP" or the "Program").

Sue Emry, Executive Vice President, stated "The Newark Public Library is a national model of innovation and we are pleased that our vans will support their mission to support the entire Newark community. We have seen significant interest in green transportation from the state of New Jersey in conjunction with the NJ Zip program and look forward to getting more of our best-in-class vehicles on the road in New Jersey and across the country as more businesses embrace EV."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov . All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

