Envirotech Vehicles to Participate at the 31st Annual Arkansas Recycling Coalition Conference

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc
·3 min read
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today their participation at the 31st Annual Arkansas Recycling Coalition Conference being held September 12-14, 2022.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are excited to partner with Arkansas businesses to show how zero-emission, heavy-duty trucks and vans can meet the need for cleaner fleet vehicles in demanding recycling operations."

Susan Emry, Executive Vice President of Envirotech Vehicles, will speak on a breakout panel: "ARKANSAS' CONTRIBUTION TO OUR TRANSPORTATION FUTURE", being held at 9:30 am on September 13, 2022. EVTV will also have vehicles onsite for businesses to test drive.

The Arkansas Recycling Coalition (ARC) unites large and small companies, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and individuals in a common effort to promote REDUCE, REUSE, REPURPOSE and RECYCLE as the primary means of SUSTAINABLE waste management in Arkansas.

Registration information can be found here.

About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

###

CONTACT INFORMATION
Investor Relations Contacts:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: (203) 972-9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Press Inquiries:
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: (501) 350-3658
Email: knicholson@mhpteamsi.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715154/Envirotech-Vehicles-to-Participate-at-the-31st-Annual-Arkansas-Recycling-Coalition-Conference

