U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.50
    +1.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4600
    +0.1510 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,302.50
    -25.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.98
    +6.36 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,045.15
    -176.26 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Envista To Hold Investor Day at Envista Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVST

BREA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced that the company will be holding an Investor Day at its Envista Summit on Friday, April 1st from 8:00 am10:30 am CT. Interested attendees can register at this LINK and select the "virtual" option. Please note - this event will be a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance. If you would like to attend in-person, please contact ir@envistaco.com.

Envista Logo (PRNewsfoto/Envista Holdings Corporation)
Envista Logo (PRNewsfoto/Envista Holdings Corporation)

The inaugural Envista Summit is a customer focused event designed to offer a premium training and education experience that will highlight Envista's unique and differentiated product portfolio and digitally integrated solutions. This event brings together the popular Ormco Forum and Nobel Biocare Symposium with a brand new "Technology Track" that captures every element of the clinical workflow. For more information about Envista Summit visit www.envistasummit.com or under Events on the Envista website.

ABOUT ENVISTA

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dental professionals' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

CONTACT
Stephen Keller
Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
Fax: (714) 817-5450

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envista-to-hold-investor-day-at-envista-summit-301497230.html

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • New Study Demonstrates That Whole Genome Sequencing Can Be Used As a Routine Diagnostic for Patients With Neurological Disorders

    By Ryan Taft

  • As President Biden proposed, Medicare needs the ability to negotiate drug prices

    President Biden, in his State of the Union speech, proposed giving Medicare the ability to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs. While Medicare’s decision to limit the coverage of Aduhelm to clinical trials will hold costs in check for a while, the bigger issue is the financial implications of an effective drug for early Alzheimer’s in an environment where Medicare has no ability to negotiate prices. While Biogen (BIIB) originally priced Aduhelm at $56,000, it reduced the price, in response to weak sales, to $28,200.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Ireland Baldwin shares photos of herself having an anxiety attack after drinking coffee

    The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin says coffee 'is a major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me, which leads to anxiety."

  • Even mild cases of COVID-19 can leave a mark on the brain, such as reductions in gray matter – a neuroscientist explains emerging research

    A new brain-imaging study finds that participants who had even mild COVID-19 showed an average reduction in whole brain sizes. Kirstypargeter/iStock via Getty Images PlusResearchers have been steadily gathering important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. Two years into the pandemic, these findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging. As a cognitive neuroscientist, I have focused in my past re

  • Pregnant 'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave shares hospital photo after getting COVID-19 during her 3rd trimester

    The actress best known for playing Lavender Brown says COVID-19 has hit her "like a ton of bricks for weeks."

  • Researchers identify COVID-19-associated brain damage months after infection

    Contracting the COVID-19 virus may result in damage to brain tissue and cognitive decline, according to new study released on Monday.Researchers from the University of Oxford looked into brain changes in 785 participants, who each received two brain scans, in the long-term UK Biobank study. Among the participants, 401 contracted the coronavirus between the two scans, giving researchers an opportunity to see changes between the first and second...

  • COVID Symptoms to be Concerned About Most

    This week, Sen. Tim Kaine proposed a bill to aid people with Long COVID, the mysterious syndrome following a COVID infection that involves chronic, often debilitating symptoms. It's estimated that one-third to one-half of people who've had COVID go on to develop Long COVID. "That's going to put a burden on our health-care system," said Kaine, "and it's also going to require some research and some understanding, compassion, for people dealing with these symptoms — adjustments and accommodations i

  • Vanessa Hudgens' Abs And Legs Are So Sculpted In A Sheer Mini Dress And Hot Pants

    Vanessa Hudgens shows off her sculpted legs and abs in a see-through mini dress and hot pants at PFW on Instagram. Pilates and ballet classes help her stay fit.

  • Florida's controversial surgeon general recommends against Covid-19 vaccination for kids

    Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo has been an outspoken critic of pandemic-era safety measures such as quarantines, wearing face masks and vaccines.

  • 7 kids injured in DUI crash in Fresno

    The seven children, ranging in ages from 10 months to 10 years, were transported to a local hospital. Fresno police have booked one driver on charges of felony DUI and felony child endangerment.

  • Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients

    Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems: failure to limit the ability of the virus to make copies of itself, or excessive inflammation and blood clotting. "It is potentially possible in future that we will be able to make predictions about patients based on their genome at the point of presenting (for) critical care," said Kenneth Baillie, consultant in critical care medicine at the University of Edinburgh and one of the study authors, told reporters.

  • COVID antibody drug too often goes unused

    The COVID antibody drug Evusheld, which the FDA authorized in December to help protect immunocompromised people before they're exposed to the virus, is often going unused because of confusion among health care providers, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The drug, made by AstraZeneca, is seen as a critical tool for some of the most vulnerable Americans or those who can't be vaccinated — but only if they can access it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing

    Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday as the city's chief secretary said residents should not worry about a looming mass testing scheme, with details to be announced and authorities ensuring a steady supply of food. The global financial hub is clinging to a "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy as a massive spike in infections pushed hospitals, isolation centres and funeral parlours beyond capacity. The comments by Chief Secretary John Lee on his blog, came as supermarket shelves were stripped for a seventh consecutive day, with anxious residents stocking up on products left on shelves from tofu and soy sauce to frozen vegetables.

  • HEALTHCARE UNIONS: DOUG FORD'S AD HOC GESTURES WON'T FIX THE WORSENING HEALTH HUMAN RESOURCE CRISIS

    Today, SEIU Healthcare, OCHU/CUPE, Unifor, and Ontario Nurses' Association, unions representing 220,000 healthcare workers across Ontario, including 85,000 nurses, issued an open letter to Premier Ford to fix the worsening health human resource crisis in Ontario and move past the band-aid pay-as-you-vote gimmicks.

  • Analyst Report: WW International, Inc.

    WW International (Weight Watchers rebranded) is one of the largest global providers of weight loss solutions, generating $1.2 billion in 2021 revenues (good for low-single-digit percentage market share, by most estimates). The firm has expanded its purview beyond its historical dietary focus, now offering an integrated wellness solution that extends into sleep tracking, fitness, mental health, and nutrition services through its mobile application ecosystem. The company also maintains a small ($45 million) health solutions segment, through which access to the firm's myWW+ platform is provided to employees of small- and medium-business clients in the U.S.

  • Dr. Erika Kube: Concerns about dementia signs lead to CT scan and unexpected result

    A man having memory loss, slurred speech and imbalance comes to the emergency department at his concerned wife's urging. Dr. Kube orders a CT scan.

  • I Lost 50 Pounds and Transformed My Body Through Weight Training

    Dan Peacock, 40, from Warrington, tells Men's Health how the Ultimate Performance body transformation program

  • Parents Have New Headache as Masks in School Become Optional

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of U.S. school districts are shifting from stern mask mandates to softer mask-optional guidelines, giving parents and children final say in a fraught debate.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Pentagon Says Security Aid Still Getting ThroughChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russ