enVista Named Among Top Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) Providers by Leading Independent Research Firm

enVista's cloud-native OMS highest ranked in order orchestration and reporting/analytics and delivery model (tied) criteria, and recognized as "a best fit for businesses seeking a specialty OMS vendor with versionless cloud infrastructure"

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- enVista, a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming both physical and digital commerce, today announces that it has been named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™ : Omnichannel Order Management Systems, Q2, 2021 report by Forrester Research. enVista received the highest score among all vendors in the order orchestration and reporting and analytics criteria. It also received the highest possible score in the delivery model criterion. enVista was one of only seven vendors named in the OMS Forrester Wave™.

enVista has made the full report available for complimentary download here.

Forrester evaluated order management system providers based on 38 criteria, identifying the seven most significant vendors, and researched, analyzed and scored them based on vendor surveys, product demos including 36 scripted scenarios and customer reference calls.

Forrester noted, "enVista has broken into the enterprise space with great momentum…" and, "it differentiates by offering included functionality like native support for drop shipping and the ability to customize reports in the UI." Additionally, Forrester reports, "enVista is a best fit for businesses seeking a specialty OMS vendor with versionless cloud infrastructure."

The Forrester report also states, "The order management system is the lauded hero of digital business in 2021," and, "the demands of the time have forced retailers – and their OMS vendors – to innovate at an unprecedented pace." As a result, OMS customers should look for providers that offer flexible fulfillment support; provide balanced support for Forrester's pillars (customer service, distributed order management (DOM), enterprise level inventory visibility and store fulfillment) of OMS; provide omnichannel promotions; and have solutions that are intuitively operable for the average business user.

Leading retailers, distributors, manufacturers and 3PLs leverage enVista's OMS to optimize and transform omnichannel commerce, including: GNC, American Freight, FabFitFun, PetSmart, Saddle Creek Logistics, Spencer's/Spirit Halloween, Toys R Us Canada and Titan Distributors.

enVista's OMS has been integral for accelerating omnichannel transformation for clients, including enabling several clients to stand up ship from store and buy online/pick up in store (BOPIS) within two weeks during the pandemic. enVista clients also benefit from enterprise inventory visibility, optimized omnichannel order orchestration and fulfillment and reporting.

enVista's CEO, Jim Barnes, said, "We are extremely honored to be a Contender in The Forrester WAVE™ Order Management Systems report. enVista has leveraged its unmatched domain expertise to build out a differentiated solution that solves for omnichannel complexity and makes a critical impact on the ability of our clients to rapidly and profitably fulfill market demand and foster competitive advantage."

enVista's Vice President of Product Management Darryl Barr, said, "We continue to advance our agile OMS solution focused on enabling mid-market and tier-one organizations to rapidly deliver customer-centric, unified commerce at fastest time to value. enVista's comprehensive Enspire Commerce Platform includes OMS, customer engagement (POS/mPOS), EDI, AI-powered dynamic inventory allocation and more. These solutions, along with our aggressive strategy and roadmap, have positioned enVista for significant growth and market momentum."

As the only OMS and cloud platform in the market strategically built from the ground up as microservices architecture on a multi-enterprise integration framework and common data model, enVista's OMS rapidly integrates, easily scales and provides faster time to value and lower total cost of ownership, allowing our clients to successfully make and keep the customer promise and foster brand loyalty. The solution provides a single view of the customer, inventory, order, item and payment across the enterprise, enabling omnichannel retailers to deliver a consistent, customer-centric brand experience across all channels and locations. Coupled with enVista's deep domain omnichannel and supply chain expertise, enVista's OMS is enabling clients to rapidly optimize and transform physical and digital commerce.

Visit our website to learn more about enVista, and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.

Access the full Q2 2021 The Forrester WAVE™: Omnichannel Order Management Systems here.

About enVista:

enVista is a global software, consulting, and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world's leading manufacturers, 3PLs/LSPs, distributors and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista's market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm's ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let's have a conversation™

www.envistacorp.com

