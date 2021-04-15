U.S. markets closed

Envista Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

BREA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for its first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

Envista Logo (PRNewsfoto/Envista Holdings Corporation)
Envista Logo (PRNewsfoto/Envista Holdings Corporation)

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Envista's website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call. You can access the conference call by dialing 866-648-5306 within the U.S. or +1 602-563-8479 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing conference ID # 9368235.

Envista's earnings press release, the webcast slides, and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Envista's website before the conference call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Stephen Keller
Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
Fax: (714) 817-5450

