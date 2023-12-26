EnviTec Biogas AG (ETR:ETG) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

EnviTec Biogas (ETR:ETG) has had a rough month with its share price down 7.4%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EnviTec Biogas' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for EnviTec Biogas

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EnviTec Biogas is:

32% = €64m ÷ €198m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EnviTec Biogas' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that EnviTec Biogas has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, EnviTec Biogas' considerable five year net income growth of 50% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared EnviTec Biogas' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 37%.

Story continues

XTRA:ETG Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if EnviTec Biogas is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is EnviTec Biogas Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

EnviTec Biogas' significant three-year median payout ratio of 94% (where it is retaining only 5.8% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Moreover, EnviTec Biogas is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like EnviTec Biogas has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into EnviTec Biogas' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.