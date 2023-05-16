EnviTec Biogas (ETR:ETG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €2.00

EnviTec Biogas AG (ETR:ETG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 6th of July to €2.00, which will be 100% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of €1.00. This takes the dividend yield to 2.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

EnviTec Biogas' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, EnviTec Biogas' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Earnings per share could rise by 53.8% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

EnviTec Biogas' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.35 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. EnviTec Biogas has impressed us by growing EPS at 54% per year over the past five years. EnviTec Biogas is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

EnviTec Biogas Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for EnviTec Biogas that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

