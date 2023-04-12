EnviTec Biogas (ETR:ETG) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at EnviTec Biogas (ETR:ETG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on EnviTec Biogas is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €33m ÷ (€278m - €93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, EnviTec Biogas has an ROCE of 18%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 23%, it's not as good.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for EnviTec Biogas' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of EnviTec Biogas, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is EnviTec Biogas' ROCE Trending?

EnviTec Biogas' ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 908% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, EnviTec Biogas has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 706% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

