U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.75
    -10.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,104.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,320.00
    -62.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.27
    -1.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    -12.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    -2.18 (-6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3000
    +0.1150 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,695.87
    +27.49 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.96
    -15.14 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.81
    +8.66 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

The Envoy Gateway project wants to bring Envoy to the masses

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is hosting its semi-annual Kubecon+ CloudNativeCon conference this week, so it's maybe no surprise that we'll hear quite a bit of news around open-source cloud infrastructure projects in the next few days. But even a day before the event, the CNCF has a bit of news: it's launching a new project built around Envoy, the popular proxy originally developed and open-sourced by Lyft in 2016. The new Envoy Gateway takes the core of Envoy with a simplified deployment model and API layer to make it easier for new users to get started with Envoy as an API gateway.

In addition, the CNCF is also merging two existing CNCF API gateway projects, Contour and Emissary, with Envoy Gateway. Both of these projects were already building out API gateway features for Envoy, but the CNCF argues that this new approach will allow the community to converge around a single Envoy-branded API gateway core. The new project, the organization explains in today's announcement, is meant to "reduce duplicative efforts around security, control plane technical details, and other shared concerns" and allow vendors to focus on building on top of Envoy and this new project instead of trying to re-invent the wheel.

The Envoy API will essentially be the Kubernetes Gateway API with Envoy-specific extensions and the overall project aims to reduce the complexities of deploying Envoy as an API gateway.

"The flip side of Envoy’s success as a component of many different architecture types and vendor solutions is that it is inherently low level; Envoy is not an easy piece of software to learn," the CNCF explains. "While the project has had massive success being adopted by large engineering organizations around the world, it is only lightly adopted for smaller and simpler use cases, where nginx and HAProxy are still dominant."

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • There isn't a truly complete Android experience right now

    Android manufacturers aren't offering a truly complete experience right now — here's where they've missed the mark, and how they might do better.

  • This Week in Apps: Google I/O wraps, a new ARCore API, Twitter deal drama

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

  • Individual Investors Step Back From Options Bets

    In a further sign that the stock market’s speculative fever has broken, individual investors who had embraced options trading are now pulling back.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Phillips 66, Electronic Arts, and 5 More Companies That Raised Their Dividend This Week

    Phillips 66, Cardinal Health, and Electronic Arts were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Adani Nears $10 Billion Deal for Holcim India Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is nearing a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd.’s businesses in India, according to people familiar with the matter, giving Asia’s richest person a foothold in the subcontinent’s fragmented cement sector.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infectio

  • China’s PBOC keeps key policy rates unchanged

    China's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged Monday, suggesting that it may maintain benchmark loan rates at the same level as last month.

  • Terra crashed. What does it mean for other stablecoins? Here are the potential winners and losers

    Investors are closely watching what Terra's fall may mean for other stablecoins. They play an important role in the crypto ecosystem and account for about 13% of the crypto market's capitalization.

  • Bonds Suddenly Look Like a Smart Hedge Again After 12% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A few brave souls in the investing world are starting to move back into bonds to ride out an oncoming economic storm. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersWhile debt bulls on Wall Street ha

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    This week’s economic data highlight will be the Census Bureau’s retail sales data for April, due out Tuesday morning.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • China Data, Global Stocks, US Consumer: 3-Minute MLIV

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." For up to the minute market intelligence and insight, click MLIV .

  • Considering a Lump-Sum Pension Payout? Here’s What to Know, and Why to Act Soon.

    Companies might start offering pension buyouts to manage long-term costs, but they're not for everyone and rising rates mean you should act soon as the higher rates go, the lower the payoff.

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • Vodafone shares up 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Vodafone jumped 4% in early trade on Monday after the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company e& revealed it had bought a 9.8% stake in the British mobile operator. Formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, e& said it had no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone and it had spent $4.4 billion to invest at an "attractive valuation" to benefit from a diversification in currencies. The company said it was fully supportive of Vodafone's board, which has come under pressure from other investors after the group struggled in its mature European markets where competition and regulation have pushed prices lower.

  • Terra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation that the collapse of one of the biggest experiments in decentralized finance could bring about the death of crypto appears to have been overblown. If Terra’s implosion had happened after a few more months of growth, the resultant market impact might have created a DeFi version of 2008 — instead, high-profile algorithmic stablecoins may end up being the main casualty.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion a

  • Dragonfly Energy Strikes SPAC Deal Valued at $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery maker Dragonfly Energy Corp. has agreed to go public in a transaction with a blank-check company valuing it at $500 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s

  • World Takes Cover From Stock Chaos in Oil, Utilities and China

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism may be in short supply for equity investors caught in the downdraft of volatile global markets, but pockets of shelter are emerging. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersFrom banks