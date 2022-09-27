U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Envoy Solutions Advances Position in the Sunshine State With Janitor's Closet Acquisition

·3 min read

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Tampa, Fla.- based Janitor's Closet. Janitor's Closet is a distributor specializing in high-quality janitorial supplies and equipment. Through its retail presence in Tampa and Orlando as well as its online business, Buy Janitorial Direct, the company has a wide range of product offerings, including disinfectants, industrial equipment, truckmount systems, pressure washing, disaster restoration, and more. Janitor's Closet provides the most sought-after disaster restoration equipment, chemicals, and supplies for flood and fire damage recovery. The company will help Envoy Solutions build upon its existing presence in Florida to create greater efficiencies and extend its geographic footprint in the Southeast.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions)

With a long-established presence in the cleaning industry, Janitor's Closet has built strong and lasting relationships with the most trusted and respected manufacturers, vendors, and distributors in the U.S. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions continues to better serve clients in the Sunshine State and beyond. By joining forces with Janitor's Closet, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors.

"It's exciting to see the momentum continue to build across our rapidly growing national platform," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Janitor's Closet will play a key role in helping us more efficiently deliver the best solutions to our clients in Florida, the Southeast, and across the country. With Lisa Robinson, Greg Robinson Jr., and their outstanding team, we reinforce our commitment to customer service excellence, add new best-in-class Jan-San products to our portfolio, and enhance our differentiated business model from coast to coast."

Janitor's Closet, founded in 1964, has always provided its clients with the best pricing on equipment, chemicals, and supplies. The company's clients include janitorial professionals, residential and commercial carpet cleaning experts, in-house service providers, disaster restoration, and building service contractors.

"This is a momentous day for our multi-generational company to partner with Envoy Solutions for future growth and prosperity," said Lisa Robinson, President of Janitor's Closet.

"The Robinson family and the Janitor's Closet team are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to grow to new levels with the Envoy Solutions family," said Greg Robinson Jr., General Manager of Janitor's Closet.

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Janitor's Closet:

Janitor's Closet, founded in 1964, is a wholesaler and distributor specializing in high-quality janitorial supplies and equipment. The company's clients include janitorial professionals, residential and commercial carpet cleaning experts, in-house service providers, disaster restoration, and building service contractors.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Janitor's Closet has built strong and lasting relationships with the most trusted and respected manufacturers, vendors, and distributors to bring the best prices to its clients. For more information, please visit www.buyjanitorialdirect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envoy-solutions-advances-position-in-the-sunshine-state-with-janitors-closet-acquisition-301633411.html

SOURCE Envoy Solutions

    National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is a self-storage REIT that owns, operates and acquires 1076 self-storage properties in the largest metropolitan areas throughout 42 states and Puerto Rico. It has almost 70 million square feet of rentable space. The Greenwood, CO-based company was founded in 2013 and initiated its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2015 at $9.52 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s annual dividend is $2.20, for a yield of 5.2%. Over the past five