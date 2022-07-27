U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Envoy Solutions Drives Growth in the Southeast With Sunbelt Packaging Acquisition

·3 min read

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired York, S.C.-based Sunbelt Packaging. Sunbelt Packaging is a highly valued distributor that offers a large and diversified inventory of flexible packaging materials and a broad range of automated packaging equipment. The company's strong relationships with industry-leading customers have contributed to its continued growth across the country, with four distribution centers from South Carolina to Utah. By joining forces with Sunbelt, Envoy Solutions continues to drive packaging growth in the Southeast where it already has a strong presence with a rapidly growing national platform. This new partnership advances Envoy Solutions' position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions)

"Sunbelt Packaging will help us excel in the packaging space and build on our growth in the Southeast," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "From a geographic perspective, this move makes perfect sense given our existing presence in that part of the country. I'm excited to work with Jade Boling and his top-notch team to capitalize on the synergies between our companies and bring the best products and services closer to our customers."

Since it was founded in 1980, Sunbelt Packaging has expanded from specialty products for niche applications in the textile industry to serving a broader customer base with packaging materials and equipment. Throughout its history, Sunbelt has thrived by having absolute reliability and by rapidly responding to its customers' needs. The scale and depth of Envoy Solutions' national platform will enable Sunbelt to respond to customers better than ever before.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to maximize our future growth through this new partnership with Envoy Solutions as it redefines distribution across the country," said Jade Boling, President and CEO of Sunbelt Packaging. "With the resources and reach of Envoy Solutions, we are well-positioned to create better and more cost-effective solutions for our customers."

"Our investment in Sunbelt Packaging has been a wonderful experience for over 16 years," said Ed Fisher, Managing Partner at SouthPointe Ventures, the former majority owner of Sunbelt Packaging. "We are pleased to have Sunbelt's superior team join forces with national distribution leader Envoy Solutions and look forward to even greater success from them in the future."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply, Bio-Shine, ATRA, Sigma Supply of North America, American Paper & Supply Company, Hughes Enterprises, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Sunbelt Packaging:

Sunbelt Packaging, founded in 1980, is a customer-focused distributor of packaging materials and equipment, and other industrial supplies. The company has built its foundation upon a broad product offering, deep technical knowledge, and unique sourcing capabilities.

Based in York, South Carolina, Sunbelt Packaging currently serves all 50 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Mexico, South America, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.sunbeltpackagingllc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envoy-solutions-drives-growth-in-the-southeast-with-sunbelt-packaging-acquisition-301593820.html

SOURCE Envoy Solutions

