U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.43
    -17.64 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,892.80
    -96.04 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,020.36
    -119.40 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.40
    +1.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0190
    -0.0260 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4470
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,664.95
    -619.42 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.51
    -11.88 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.37
    -42.55 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

enVVeno Medical Announces ISO 13485 Certification

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVNO
  • NVNOW

- Achievement of Quality Management System certification represents an important step towards commercialization

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced it has received ISO 13485:2016 certification for the Company's Quality Management System (QMS) and its manufacturing facility located in Irvine, California.

The scope of the ISO 13485 certification awarded to enVVeno Medical covers the design, development, and manufacturing of the Company's tissue based implantable medical device products including the Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, which is currently being evaluated in a U.S. pivotal trial. ISO 13485 is a globally recognized Quality Management System standard that is closely aligned with the QMS requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can be considered to be a prerequisite for CE Marking in accordance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

"In addition to strong clinical data and regulatory approval, we have several key areas where we are investing our resources to successfully transition from a clinical-stage company to a commercial operation and to position our Company for long-term success," commented Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "Quality Management Systems are one of the keystones upon which successful medical device companies are built. The ISO 13485 certification required an enormous undertaking across all departments of our Company and is indicative of our commitment to quality, and in establishing enVVeno as a preeminent company for the treatment of venous disease."

The VenoValve is a first-in-class surgically implanted solution being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve to help restore proper blood flow up the leg, to return sufficient blood back to the heart. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Venous Valve Endoprosthesis) U.S. pivotal trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the VenoValve to improve lower leg blood flow, alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life for patients suffering from CVI caused by dysfunctional valves in the deep veins of the lower leg.

Patients suffering from lower leg swelling, pain, non-healing leg sores, enlarged veins, and/or brownish or blueish skin discoloration - who may also have leg pain when standing or walking - may be candidates for the SAVVE trial. Interested patients can learn more about the SAVVE trial and find a study center near them by visiting www.venovalve.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class implant being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In healthy patients, valves inside the veins of the leg assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. Affecting approximately 2.4 million people in the United States, CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve, to help restore proper blood flow in the leg. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE pivotal study with data expected in late 2022.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our name change, our progress with the VenoValve and the expected timeline related to the SAAVE U.S. pivotal trial, including the timing of beginning patient enrollment, the VenoValve's ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers and our development of a second device for the treatment of venous disease) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
NVNO@jtcir.com
(833) 475-8247

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688977/enVVeno-Medical-Announces-ISO-13485-Certification

Recommended Stories

  • Bionano Stock Retains Its ‘Strong Buy’ Status

    If Bionano’s (BNGO) optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr is to gain mainstream adoption, it has to show its performance improves on standard of care (SOC) methods. So far, it appears to be doing just that. There have been several publications so far demonstrating its usefulness and on Friday, the company announced the first publication showing OGM’s role as a replacement for karyotyping (KT) for products of conception (POC) sample analysis. This is a familiar type of genomic interrogation,

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Cook Islands confirms first coronavirus case - two years into pandemic

    The Cook Islands, one of the few places left in the world that had not reported any coronavirus infections, detected its first case on Sunday. Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a briefing Sunday that the individual who tested positive arrived in Rarotonga, the largest of the Cook Islands, on Thursday. The person was tested Sunday after learning that a family member who was a close contact had tested positive in New Zealand the day before. The individual was asymptomatic and was isolating and und

  • Sage's depression drug meets main goal in late-stage study

    Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday its drug along with an antidepressant helped improve depressive symptoms after three days in a late-stage study, paving way for the drug developer to submit data for U.S. approval this year. The company and partner Biogen Inc said the drug, zuranolone, met the study's secondary goal of showing a statistically significant improvement in symptoms over a two-week period. However, shares of Sage fell 10% to $39 before the bell as investors focused on the benefit of the drug not lasting significantly beyond two weeks.

  • AEMD: Positive Takeaways from Plan to Expand Clinical Efforts

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:AEMD READ THE FULL AEMD RESEARCH REPORT Several medical centers actively screening patients for enrollment Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) hosted a call and provided a business update yesterday. The company’s lead product is the Hemopurifier®, an extracorporeal (i.e. outside of the body) blood filtration device that is designed to selectively remove harmful particles from the

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • Mental health care advocate Greg Adams remembered for inspiring others

    Greg Adams, founder of the E-race the Stigma 5K, is being remembered for his selflessness and courage after his death Sunday.

  • What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

    What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Woman is cured of HIV in huge breakthrough for virus treatment

    Scientists may have cured HIV in a woman for the first time. A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells that they hope could be administered to dozens of people every year. The woman, who is of mixed race, is the third person ever to be cured of HIV.

  • Legalizing Marijuana In Tennessee: MorningLine P.2

    On today's MorningLine, we talk about recreational marijuana and a new proposed bill that could make it legal in Tennessee. Rep. Bob Freeman joins us to talk about his bill and the impact it could make in our state. Be sure to watch.

  • South Dakota Senate passes Noem’s vaccine mandate bill

    Noem is pushing for the bill to get two-thirds support from both chambers so that it can be enacted immediately.

  • Valieva had multiple substances in system: report

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva had three different substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the doping storm at the Beijing Olympics, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

  • The Ancient Greeks also lived through a plague, and they too blamed their leaders for their suffering

    A painting by Nicolas Poussin titled 'The Athenian Plague' shows people dying of the plague. Bettmann / Contributor via Getty ImagesSince the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a scholar of ancient Greek literature, I have returned again and again to the Greek historian Thucydides to try understand the historical parallels to the American response to the health crisis. Thucydides – a onetime general and historian of the Peloponnesian War, a generationlong struggle between Athens and Sparta –

  • Heart Experts Cast Doubt on Claims That Russian Skater's Drug Test Was Contaminated by Her Grandfather’s Medicine

    “It reminds me of kids I knew who said they got venereal disease from the toilet seat,” says Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic

  • If You’re Fighting High Cholesterol, You Might Want to Try Eating More of This Fruit

    The all-powerful avocado is tasty, but research suggests it's also a great food to eat if you're working to lower your cholesterol levels.

  • Salix Announces 2022 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the opening of the 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue t

  • The coronavirus is here to stay. We now have a tool kit to live with it.

    When the pandemic began, the medical tool box was empty. There were no coronavirus vaccines, no treatments, not even tests to tell who was infected and who was not. For the past two years, scientists and doctors have been building and expanding an arsenal. None of these tools are silver bullets. They can't eliminate the coronavirus. But together, they can help turn the virus into a manageable risk, allowing people to hug relatives, go to the movies and travel without fear.Subscribe to The Post M

  • As President Biden eyes drug pricing, expert laments 'failure of democracy'

    Despite promises from numerous politicians, there still hasn’t been meaningful legislation passed to address prescription drug costs, which are still unaffordable for millions of Americans.

  • Woman left paralysed in sledding accident

    Woman hit a jump and went flying eight feet in the air before landing on her back