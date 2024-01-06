enVVeno Medical Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVNO) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at enVVeno Medical Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVNO) future prospects. enVVeno Medical Corporation, a clinical med-tech company, focuses on the development of various bioprosthetic tissue-based solutions to enhance the standard of care in the treatment of venous diseases. The US$63m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$25m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$24m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which enVVeno Medical will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering enVVeno Medical, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$7.3m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 47%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of enVVeno Medical's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. enVVeno Medical currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

