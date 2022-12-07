U.S. markets closed

Enzo Biochem, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on Monday, December 12th

Enzo Biochem, Inc.
·3 min read
Enzo Biochem, Inc.
Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for December 13th, 8:30 AM ET

New York, NY, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it will report first quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Form 10-Q filing will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call the next day at 8:30 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers prior to the start of the call or click the webcast link below to participate over the internet:

Tuesday, December 13th @ 8:30 am ET

Domestic:

1-877-407-0792

International:

1-201-689-8263

Conference ID:

13734855

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1588117&tp_key=b07d7a641c

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.enzo.com, and will remain available for approximately 90 days. Please access the Company’s website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

###

Enzo Biochem Contacts

 

 

For Enzo Biochem:

For Media:

For Investors:

Patricia Eckert, Interim CFO
631-755-5500
peckert@enzo.com

Lynn Granito
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
lgranito@berrypr.com

Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com


