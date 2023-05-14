Enzo Biochem Insiders Added US$11m Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Enzo Biochem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider James Wolf for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$7.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.45). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Enzo Biochem insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$6.18. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Enzo Biochem insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Enzo Biochem Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Enzo Biochem shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Enzo Biochem insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Enzo Biochem that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

