Enzo Biochem Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Provides Leadership and Corporate Updates Including Engagement of Jefferies as Financial Advisor

Third quarter revenue of $26.2 million declined sequentially and year over year due to the anticipated waning of COVID-19 volumes and the economic shutdowns in Asia

Received approval from New York State Department of Health for its AMPIPROBE® HPV Molecular Diagnostic tests available on the GENFLEX® platform, as well as approvals on additional sample types around chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomonas

Appointed and hired several new executive management team members in the quarter to position the Company for continued growth

Engaged world class investment bank to provide advisory services including the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Company, its Enzo Clinical Lab and Enzo Life Sciences divisions and its various assets

Enzo Life Sciences (ELS) revenue of $7.6 million in Q3 was consistent year over year and increased 9% on a year-to-date basis, demonstrating stability in the ELS customer base

Enzo Clinical Lab (ECL) routine revenue increased 10% and overall non-COVID revenue increased 3% on a year-over-year basis

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc (NYSE: ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, and provided a business update on recent corporate and operational developments.

“Over the past months, we undertook key steps designed to increase our efficiency, enlarge our revenue base, and position ourselves for new levels of growth in our Enzo Life Sciences division sales and core diagnostic laboratory services,” said Hamid Erfanian, Enzo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are on the path for full Lab Developed Test (LDT) regulatory submission this year on our molecular platform and added 43 new tests within our clinical lab. In addition to expanding the roles of our CFO and COO, we augmented our management team through several new key hires. This leaves us well positioned as we work to execute on key elements of our ‘Focused Return’ strategy, which include expanding our Farmingdale campus in preparation for anticipated growth and leveraging our life sciences expertise to broaden the reach of our diagnostic platforms. We accomplished all this while remaining on track to achieve an additional $5 million in operational savings this calendar year, highlighting the advantages of the fully integrated ‘end-to-end’ approach linking the life sciences, clinical labs, and diagnostic pillars of our business. We are also pleased to engage with one of the premier healthcare banking firms to assist with strategic initiatives. To this end, we recently engaged Jefferies LLC, a multinational independent investment bank, to provide advisory services including the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Company, its Enzo Clinical Lab and Enzo Life Sciences divisions and its various assets.”

Received approval from the New York State Department of Health for the AMPIPROBE ® HPV tests, Enzo’s PCR-based tests that are designed to detect 14 high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) variants. HPV testing is part of Enzo’s focus on women’s health, sexually transmitted infections, and oncology and leverages the Company’s long history in HPV detection.

In April 2022, the Company announced the approval of all four proposals presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. These modifications improve the Company’s corporate governance and allow the newly formed leadership team to further prioritize shareholder-friendly initiatives. Investor participation at the 2022 meetings was indicative of continued support for management going forward.

Recently engaged Jefferies LLC to provide advisory services including the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Company, its Enzo Clinical Lab and Enzo Life Sciences divisions and its various assets.

Appointed David Bench and Kara Cannon to new executive management positions. Kara Cannon was named Chief Operating Officer from her previous role as Chief Commercial Officer and David Bench, current Chief Financial Officer, was named to the additional roles of Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary.

Continue delivering on our commitment to strengthen the leadership team by adding several new key employees including a Head of Clinical Laboratory Sales, a Regional Sales Leader for our Enzo Life Sciences division, and a Head of Quality & Regulatory. Our new Head of Laboratory Sales brings two decades of experience in the clinical laboratory market that will be extremely valuable as the lab expands its operations. The Senior Regional Sales Leader brings over 25 years of experience in life science business development and strategic partnerships and will lead efforts in our geographical expansion and market penetration. Our new Head of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs comes to Enzo with 25+ years of regulatory, development, product commercialization and compliance experience that will be instrumental towards FDA submissions for our proprietary GENFLEX® molecular platform as well as our path towards ISO 9000 certification. The Company expects to continue to enhance its leadership team in the near future.

Recently entered a legal settlement with Enzo’s largest shareholder, Harbert Discovery Fund, which enables the board and management to focus on operational issues.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total third quarter revenue was $26.2 million, a decrease of 20% from $32.8 million in the third quarter last year. The decline stemmed from lighter COVID-19 related testing revenue. Q3 revenue includes a mix of 71% services and 29% product revenue vs. 76% services and 24% product revenue in Q3 2021. Consolidated gross margin declined to 39% versus 49% in the year ago period.

Enzo Clinical Lab revenues totaled $18.6 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 26% from $25.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This decline was driven by lower services accession count in the spring season. Enzo maintained Clinical services margin of 40%, despite the reduction in high-margin COVID-19 testing.

Enzo Life Sciences revenue was $7.6 million, relatively flat compared with $7.8 million in the year ago period. The average product order value remained over $1,000 per order for the 7 th consecutive quarter. Gross margin declined to 36%, as compared to the 48% in Q3 2021 due, in part, to higher costs of materials and an increase in payroll related expenses.

Research and development expenses increased to $1.1 million, or 4% of total revenue, consistent with the year ago period. Selling, general and administrative expenses, decreased to $11.4 million from $12.1 million in year ago period. The lower SG&A expense was primarily due to lower commission compensation earned on services revenues. Legal and other expenses decreased primarily due to the lower litigation and other legal fees.

GAAP net loss totaled $4.9 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared with income of $2.0 million, or $0.04, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the quarter totaled $1.8 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash flow from operations was a use of cash of $0.8 million for the quarter as net loss included FX losses, realized loss on marketable securities, depreciation and share-based compensation.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $32.1 million as of April 30, 2022 compared to $44.3 million at the end of fiscal year 2021, due to strategic initiatives, board and corporate matters, investments in inventory, higher A/R, lower accounts payable, and greater investment in capital assets.

ENZO BIOCHEM, INC. (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended Selected operations data: April 30, April 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 26,222 $ 32,797 $ 86,787 $ 92,918 Gross profit $ 10,173 $ 16,046 $ 37,627 $ 43,764 Gross profit % 39% 49% 43% 47% (Loss) income before income taxes (4,854 ) 2,006 (9,828 ) 4,607 Income taxes - - - - Net (loss) income $ (4,854 ) $ 2,006 $ (9,828 ) $ 4,607 Basic net income (loss) per share ($0.10 ) $0.04 ($0.20 ) $0.10 Diluted net income (loss) per share ($0.10 ) $0.04 ($0.20 ) $0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 48,713 48,391 48,552 48,097 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 48,713 48,788 48,552 48,201 Selected balance sheet data: 4/30/2022

(unaudited) 7/31/2021

(unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash of $1,000 at April 30, 2022 and $750 at July 31, 2021, and marketable securities at 7/31/21 $32,130 $44,252 Working capital 37,597 44,506 Stockholders' equity 62,187 68,586 Total assets 103,904 113,691





The following table presents a reconciliation of reported net (loss) income and basic and diluted net (loss) income per share to non-GAAP net (loss) income and basic and diluted net (loss) income per share for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021: ENZO BIOCHEM, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,854 ) $ 2,006 $ (9,828 ) $ 4,607 Adjusted for: Discrete severance and other related compensation expenses 200 - 1,888 - Discrete legal and settlement expenses 407 - 2,440 1,973 Strategic initiatives expenses 31 - 2,262 - Facility closure and separation expenses - - 384 - Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,216 ) $ 2,006 $ (2,854 ) $ 6,580 Weighted Shares Outstanding: Basic 48,713 48,391 48,552 48,097 Diluted 48,713 48,788 48,552 48,201 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Basic net income (loss) per share GAAP ($0.10 ) $0.04 ($0.20 ) $0.10 Diluted net income (loss) per share GAAP ($0.10 ) $0.04 ($0.20 ) $0.10 Basic net income (loss) per share non-GAAP ($0.09 ) $0.04 ($0.06 ) $0.14 Diluted net income (loss) per share non-GAAP ($0.09 ) $0.04 ($0.06 ) $0.14





The following table presents a reconciliation of reported GAAP net (loss) income for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: ENZO BIOCHEM, INC. EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table (Unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,854 ) $ 2,006 $ (9,828 ) $ 4,607 Plus (minus): Depreciation and amortization 732 673 2,138 1,968 Interest (income) expense, net (54 ) (60 ) (161 ) 40 EBITDA $ (4,176 ) $ 2,619 $ (7,851 ) $ 6,615 Adjusted for: Foreign exchange gain loss (gain) 1,056 33 1,887 (428 ) Discrete severance and other related compensation expenses 200 - 1,888 - Discrete legal and settlement expenses 407 - 2,440 1,973 Strategic initiatives expenses 31 - 2,262 - Facility closure and separation expenses - - 384 - Realized loss on marketable securities 730 - 1,283 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,752 ) $ 2,652 $ 2,293 $ 8,160



