U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.25
    -11.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,139.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,752.75
    -24.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.60
    -9.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.30
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.30 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.78
    -0.65 (-3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7800
    -0.2920 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,174.99
    +173.85 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.75
    +8.79 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,933.20
    +68.49 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Enzolytics Announces Preliminary Results of GLP Toxicology Study for its anti-HIV Therapeutic ITV-1 and Production of ITV-1 for Initiation of Registration in Africa

Enzolytics, Inc.
·6 min read
Enzolytics, Inc.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics, Inc. announced today the preliminary results of Toxicology studies of the Company's ITV-1 anti-HIV therapeutic confirming that the therapy is non-toxic and demonstrating the safety of administration of this patented proprietary immunotherapy. Establishing this result is essential to permitting under the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the acceptance for administration of ITV-1 to HIV-infected patients in Africa.

The tests and protocol being conducted are a GLP-Compliant Intramuscular Dose (~28-Day) Study, followed by a 4-Week Recovery Period of ITV-1 in Sprague-Dawley Rats. The objective of the study is to characterize any toxicity of ITV-1 when administered intramuscularly (IM) into Sprague-Dawley rats twice per week (Days 0, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22) for 4 weeks (8 total doses) followed by a 4‑week observation period for selected animals. Based on all clinical parameters, analysis, and observations of the studies completed, ITV-1 was well tolerated, up to 2.5 mg per intramuscular injection.

With the preliminary results of the Toxicology study, Enzolytics is anticipating entry into the markets of Rwanda, DR Congo, Botswana, and Kenya. Enzolytics' Chief Science Officer, Harry Zhabilov, manages the manufacture of ITV-1 and will travel to Africa in late March to confer with principals regarding the administration of the therapeutic to patients.

The World Health Organization estimates a population of over 4,000,000 HIV infected individuals living with HIV in the four African countries where the Company will register the therapy. It is estimated that the hospitals will administer the treatment to 40,000 - 50,000 patients in the first year after the initial product production is completed.

At this projected level of penetration (1% of the infected population), the expected gross revenue would exceed USD 45 Million in the first year. The World Health Organization reported "Sub-Saharan Africa remains most severely affected, with nearly 1 in every 25 adults (3.4%) living with HIV and accounting for two-thirds of the people living with HIV worldwide" making the African market the largest potential market for ITV-1. Forty percent (40%) of those in Africa infected with HIV have no access to any treatment for the virus. In addition, 91% of the world's HIV-positive children live in Africa. Every day, over 300 children worldwide die from HIV-related causes, and most of these deaths are in Africa. The introduction of ITV-1 in Africa represents the Company's desire to take all steps possible to address this pandemic, which has existed for 40 years. One of the Company's long-term plans is to offer effective, affordable treatment to the 69% of the world's HIV patients who live in Africa.

In addition, with the initial results of the ITV-1 Toxicology, the Company is moving forward with Pharmacokinetic Analysis necessary for advancing the therapeutic for use in European countries under the EMA. The completion of toxicology studies is necessary for EMA registration. Approval under the EMA will allow use of the therapeutic in the EU, followed by seeking FDA approval for use in North America.

The Company anticipates raising additional funds to complete EMA registration of ITV-1, production and testing of its Immunotherapy and Monoclonal Antibody treatments as well as advancing its AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology platform for use in developing therapeutics against targeted viruses. With these funds, the Company will advance its therapeutics that are at the forefront of modern medicine. In 2021, the global market for Monoclonal Antibody therapies was valued at USD 186 Billion. This market is projected to increase at an annual growth rate of 12% between 2022 and 2032, reaching a total value of USD 647 Billion in 2032. The significance of the role that Monoclonal Antibodies will play in world health can be seen to be rapidly accelerating. Enzolytics believes its technology in the field of Monoclonal Antibodies production will play a major role in this future of medicine.

Additional raised funds will also be used for the promotion of the Company's IPF Immune™ nutritional supplement which is now on the market in the U.S. The product enters the North American market as nutritional supplement annual sales reached USD 50.11 Billion. With funding for communicating the significant benefit provided by IPF Immune™, the Company expects significant sales and profit. Enzolytics is also proceeding with the registration of IPF Immune™ for sale in the European Market.

The Company CSO, Harry Zhabilov, said, "The successful results of the toxicology study for ITV-1 are a testament to the safety of ITV-1. Effectiveness has been demonstrated in earlier trials. It also marks a major milestone as the Company embarks on allowing access to a significant number of patients with limited access to safe, affordable therapy for HIV. Strategically, this allows Enzolytics to build a strong revenue-generating asset."

The Company COO, Dr. Gaurav Chandra, said, "The Company has made significant progress on its multiple therapeutic platforms. These platforms include the Company's ongoing development of multiple Monoclonal Antibodies for the treatment of various infectious diseases, an AI platform that makes possible rapid production of effective multiple Monoclonal Antibodies, including those targeting both human and animal viruses, and an effective nutritional supplement, IPF Immune™, that is currently on the market. With several therapeutic platforms providing significant value to the Company and its shareholders, we are confident in our future. The Company's strengths are its multiple technologies that will individually provide effective therapies and treatments for patients and consumers."

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.
1101 Raintree Circle
Allen, Texas 75013
www.enzolytics.com

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738516/Enzolytics-Announces-Preliminary-Results-of-GLP-Toxicology-Study-for-its-anti-HIV-Therapeutic-ITV-1-and-Production-of-ITV-1-for-Initiation-of-Registration-in-Africa

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • 15 Worst Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 worst stock picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. For her top five worst stock picks, head on over to 5 Worst Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Cathie Wood is one of the more popular hedge fund investors when it comes to the […]

  • LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models

    LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing. Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly reduced cancer-causing capacity in animal models. This observation indicates that LB-100 combination therapy can force cells to give

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Where Will Intel Be in 3 Years?

    In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) future, specifically what it needs to do in the next three years, and the lessons we can learn from AMD's remarkable turnaround. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 0.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • President Biden calls out stock buybacks in State of the Union address

    The Biden administration eyes the profit boost that is the stock buyback.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 85% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become one of the more intriguing stocks of the 2020s. The pandemic left the company without significant revenue for more than one year, leading to pain for the company and significant volatility for Carnival stock. The question for investors now is whether that lower stock price signals a buying opportunity or a sign to continue avoiding Carnival stock.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Disney: How investors are prioritizing its units ahead of earnings results

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal breaks down Wall Street's expectations for Disney's business units ahead of tomorrow's earnings call.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best high-volume stocks to buy today. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today. Investors are still trying to make sense of the latest market rally that began with a lot of optimism as we entered […]