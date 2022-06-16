U.S. markets closed

Enzu Launches a True "Partner-First" Channel Program

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENZU, the "Born in the Cloud" provider of private cloud, infrastructure, and managed services and home of the TruCloud® platform, is excited to announce the launch of its new Channel Partner headed by industry veteran, Dustin Young.

“I’ve wanted to build a true 'Partner-First' program for some time now, and Enzu has given me that opportunity." - Dustin Young, Enzu Channel Chief

"I've wanted to build a true Partner-First program for some time now, and Enzu has given me that opportunity. I have long asked how do I build a program that has listened to what partners truly want? With our straightforward agreement, channel integration, and transparent PRM, I believe this program is closer to that than any I have built before." Enzu Channel Chief, Dustin Young said.

For Partners, the Enzu ecosystem creates a simplified commission structure and provides opportunity protection for one year after an opportunity may cancel, allowing the partner to re-earn that business and keep getting paid. The program also utilizes a Partner Relationship Management platform directly connected to our corporate Salesforce solution. This means full transparency on every opportunity, including deal-flow notifications, contract access, timelines, and seller/partner joint input. No more wondering what notes have been made about your prospect and where it is in the process with a provider.

Why Enzu? Why Now?

The Edge-Computing/Bare-Metal space is exploding. Enabled by the growth of containerization, WEB3, Blockchain, and all high-performance computing needs around the globe.

Enzu, with its already 40+ data centers and reach around the globe, is positioned to build these services in more markets. This will help the partner community to enable their customers to have Edge services where they need them most.

"While the hyper-scalers enable services in primary markets. Enzu has primary, secondary, and tertiary markets covered today. We also build-to-order for clients trying to solve problems in regions that are challenging for them. In a hybrid-computing, low-latency demanding world, we believe we build solutions with less compromise and more performance." Dustin said.

Enzu also enables the data center network service layers in organizations like CoreSite and DRT. This expands the reach for your existing customers to maintain their current primary location and achieve a global presence that keeps critical services, such as ERP and Manufacturing, close to the end-user. In some cases, this means right on the customer premise as well.

"We are building a modern cloud-computing platform that expands the previous data-center-centric model closer to the end-user. Enabling Private-Cloud cores with replicated edge-computing services, all backed up by DR strategies that meet client needs based on where that data needs to exist. Does your customer need some data to stay in the country or region it resides? Our solution has your customer covered. We truly want to enable the partner community to build the infrastructure their customers want, need, and are required to build," said Art Schloerb, EVP, Global Sales.

Want to learn more about becoming an Enzu Partner:

Contact Info



Company Website

Dustin Young, VP – Channel Sales



www.enzu.com

877.935.0530




Dustin.Young@Enzu.com




About Enzu

Enzu, home of the TruCloud® Platform, fuels growth and innovation for organizations by delivering expert capabilities in Bare-Metal, Edge Computing, Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions, Disaster Recovery, and Security. The TruCloud® Platform is a user-friendly console that provides IT leaders visibility and control from any device, anywhere in the world, to scale business needs quickly, with multiple layers of security and redundancy built in. With a presence in more than 40 data centers globally and availability in over 300 more, Enzu provides services when and where you need them.

Enzu, Born in the Cloud, is driven by a passion for helping companies make intelligent technology decisions to accelerate their business growth and transformation while understanding the unique challenges that companies face throughout their cloud journey. Enzu services are purpose-built to deliver flexible, scalable, and affordable Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions for your individual needs. All backed by our premium customer support with unmatched SLAs.

Enzu is Built for Performance, Engineered for Reliability, Designed for Scalability, Configured for Security, and Powered by a Global Content Delivery Network.

 

Enzu - IT infrastructure simplified (PRNewsfoto/Enzu Inc.)
Enzu - IT infrastructure simplified (PRNewsfoto/Enzu Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzu-launches-a-true-partner-first-channel-program-301570047.html

SOURCE Enzu

