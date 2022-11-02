Enzymatica AB Interim report Q3/2022: A broader role for ColdZyme adds potential for the future
Significant events during the quarter
Significant events after the quarter
· To ensure the long-term financing of the business, in
· On October 31, the journal Respiratory Research published
Other events during the quarter
· The company's mouth spray was launched in Mexico and Turkey, expanding the company's market by more than 200 million consumers.
Third quarter
January-September
· Net sales reached SEK 18.5 (15.4) million.
· The operating result totaled SEK -12.6 (-6.0) million.
· The operating result includes non-recurring costs of SEK 6.2 million
· Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.08 (-0.04).
· Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -6.0 (-16.2) million.
· Cash flow from financing activities totaled SEK 81.1 million, of which
· Net sales reached SEK 32.3 (38.5) million.
· The operating result totaled SEK -46.6 (-34.7) million.
· Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.31 (-0.24).
· Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 37.7 (-29.3) million.
· Net cash totaled SEK 57.3 (35.7) million.
"The study that has been published in Respiratory Research shows ColdZyme has the potential to move from a cold remedy product to a complement to vaccines in the protection against Covid-19. After a couple of very hard years, many signs now indicate that Enzymatica has passed the austerity caused by the pandemic. We see good possibilities of expanding in new and existing markets, we have a good organization in place, and strong business partners. I am convinced that there are a number of exciting and successful years ahead of us", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.
The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports
