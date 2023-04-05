U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Enzymatica publishes annual report for 2022

PR Newswire
·1 min read

LUND, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual report for Enzymatica 2022 was published today (in Swedish) on the company's website:

https://www.enzymatica.com/sv/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/

The annual report is only available in digital format.

An English short version of the annual report is available on: https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.com. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Tel: +46 8 463 83 00 Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3747143/1968579.pdf

Enzymatica Corporate Brochure 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/3747143/be54650f9ff80b0e.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enzymatica-publishes-annual-report-for-2022-301790528.html