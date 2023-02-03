U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.15
    -15.07 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    -2.64 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.80
    -53.00 (-2.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -1.25 (-5.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0111 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1760
    +2.5720 (+2.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,368.10
    -408.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.35
    -1.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market size to Increase by USD 564.97 million: Evolving Opportunities with Abcam plc and Agilent Technologies Inc among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors. For Instance, Abcam plc, one of the key vendors offers enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays such as Corticosterone kits and Anti-Measles virus IgG Human ELISA kits.  Similarly, another vendor, Agilent Technologies Inc provides enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kits to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027

The Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 564.97 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Increasing demand for timely and accurate diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies in the US and Canada that are focusing on drug development are driving the growth of the regional market. To know more, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population, the rise in toxicology testing in the food industry, and the increase in chronic diseases. However, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and others. The vaccine development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related Reports:

Chromatography Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The chromatography market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,785.83 million. The Increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product limitations the market growth.

Forensic Technologies Market by Technique, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The forensic technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,583.87 million. The increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of technical know-how or technical professionals may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market  across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 564.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 Abcam plc

  • 12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 Avantor Inc.

  • 12.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 12.8 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.9 bioMerieux SA

  • 12.10 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.11 Eppendorf SE

  • 12.12 Merck KGaA

  • 12.13 Novo Nordisk AS

  • 12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc

  • 12.15 QIAGEN NV

  • 12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

  • 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027
Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzyme-linked-immunosorbent-assay-elisa-testing-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-564-97-million-evolving-opportunities-with-abcam-plc-and-agilent-technologies-inc-among-others---technavio-301736060.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Needs a Fresh Charge

    Shares have spent more time in a downtrend than in an upward trend. Here's what could be in store next.

  • Idled blast furnace back up and running at Mon Valley Works

    United States Steel Corp. has resumed operations at a Mon Valley Works blast furnace that had been idled last summer.

  • XPeng's G9 SUV And P7 Sedan Make Their Debut In Europe

    XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) launched its two latest smart EV models for European markets, G9 flagship SUV and the new P7 sports sedan at eCar Expo in Stockholm. Both models are available in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. G9 features XPENG's latest powertrain system, battery technology, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), fully complemented by a luxurious and immersive cabin experience. Also Read: Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Bags Flying Permit The new P7 combines its signature spor

  • Group of Seven Agrees to Expand Sanctions on Russian Oil Industry

    The U.S. and its allies agreed to cap the sales prices of premium Russian petroleum products such as diesel and low-value ones such as fuel oil.

  • Ford Slides as CEO Says $2 Billion Profit Left ‘on Table’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares tumbled the most in four months after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in IndiaUS Postpones Blinken China Visit

  • Oil, Gas, and Mining Workers Are in Short Supply. What It Means for Those Industries.

    In the category defined as “mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction," the unemployment rate is now just 0.3%, versus 8.4% a year ago.

  • Exclusive-Indian refiners pay traders in dirhams for Russian oil

    Indian refiners have begun paying for most of their Russian oil purchased via Dubai-based traders in United Arab Emirates dirhams instead of U.S. dollars, four sources with knowledge of the matter said. While Western sanctions against Moscow are not recognised by India, and purchases of Russian oil may in any case not violate them, banks and financial institutions are cautious about clearing payments so as not to unwittingly fall foul of the many measures imposed against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Indian refiners and traders are concerned they may not be able to continue to settle trades in dollars, especially if the price of Russian crude rises above a cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations and Australia in December.

  • Ford's pain underscores uneven impact of two-year auto chip shortage

    Ford Motor Co's disappointing quarterly results underscored that disruptions caused by the global semiconductor shortage are still bedeviling automakers, but some are suffering more than others. Ford said on Thursday it left billions of dollars on the table that were within its control and blamed a 100,000 vehicle shortfall in its fourth-quarter volume mostly on the inability to obtain enough chips. "We're going to see in 2023, there is still going to be volatility around chips," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on Thursday.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, CF Industries Holdings and Intrepid Potash

    Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, CF Industries Holdings and Intrepid Potash have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • TASEKO COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 12.5% INTEREST IN GIBRALTAR MINE

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is responding to a statement made by Sojitz Corporation ("Sojitz") on the potential purchase by Taseko of Sojitz's 12.5% effective interest in the Gibraltar Mine ("Gibraltar"). Gibraltar is operated through a joint venture owned 75% by Taseko and 25% by Cariboo Copper Corporation ("Cariboo"). Sojitz owns 50% of Cariboo.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, Volkswagen and BMW

    BYD, Volkswagen and BMW have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Gautam Adani’s Net Worth Drops by $58 Billion in 10 Days

    The Indian industrialist’s net worth has declined by $58 billion since the publication of a report by a U.S. short seller.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower natural gas liquid price and increased expenses hurt ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q4.

  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now turn […]

  • China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels

    China's independent refineries are ramping up imports of discounted fuel oil blended from Russian barrels to use as low-cost feedstock amid a shortage of government crude oil import quotas for some of them, according to trade sources and data. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the looming Feb. 5 embargo and price cap on refined products, have been pushing Russian fuel oil barrels eastward into Asia at attractive discounts since last year. Traders blend these barrels with other oils to rebrand the fuel oil's country of origin, clearing the way for ship insurance and financing that would otherwise be banned under the sanctions, trade sources said.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Delivers Very Bad Crypto News

    Billionaire Charlie Munger, 99, has once again lambasted cryptocurrencies, to which he ascribes no positive utility. "In the U.S. in recent years, privately owned companies have issued thousands of new cryptocurrencies, large and small," Munger wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Feb. 2. "In some cases, a big block of cryptocurrency has been sold to a promoter for almost nothing, after which the public buys in at much higher prices without fully understanding the pre-dilution in favor of the promoter," the famous investor laments.

  • Ferrari Couldn't Be Stopped Last Year

    Ferrari can do no wrong, Tesla’s suppliers are peeved at its price shenanigans and electric semis have a big problem. All that and more in this Thursday edition of The Morning Shift for February 2, 2023.