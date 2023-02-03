Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market size to Increase by USD 564.97 million: Evolving Opportunities with Abcam plc and Agilent Technologies Inc among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors. For Instance, Abcam plc, one of the key vendors offers enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays such as Corticosterone kits and Anti-Measles virus IgG Human ELISA kits. Similarly, another vendor, Agilent Technologies Inc provides enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kits to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027

The Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 564.97 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Increasing demand for timely and accurate diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies in the US and Canada that are focusing on drug development are driving the growth of the regional market. To know more, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population, the rise in toxicology testing in the food industry, and the increase in chronic diseases. However, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and others . The vaccine development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

What are the key data covered in this enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 564.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

