Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market size to Increase by USD 564.97 million: Evolving Opportunities with Abcam plc and Agilent Technologies Inc among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors. For Instance, Abcam plc, one of the key vendors offers enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays such as Corticosterone kits and Anti-Measles virus IgG Human ELISA kits. Similarly, another vendor, Agilent Technologies Inc provides enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kits to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF Sample Report
The Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 564.97 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Increasing demand for timely and accurate diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies in the US and Canada that are focusing on drug development are driving the growth of the regional market. To know more, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population, the rise in toxicology testing in the food industry, and the increase in chronic diseases. However, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and others. The vaccine development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.
Related Reports:
Chromatography Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The chromatography market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,785.83 million. The Increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product limitations the market growth.
Forensic Technologies Market by Technique, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The forensic technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,583.87 million. The increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of technical know-how or technical professionals may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors
Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
178
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 564.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
13.26
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 Abcam plc
12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.
12.6 Avantor Inc.
12.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.
12.8 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
12.9 bioMerieux SA
12.10 Danaher Corp.
12.11 Eppendorf SE
12.12 Merck KGaA
12.13 Novo Nordisk AS
12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc
12.15 QIAGEN NV
12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG
12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzyme-linked-immunosorbent-assay-elisa-testing-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-564-97-million-evolving-opportunities-with-abcam-plc-and-agilent-technologies-inc-among-others---technavio-301736060.html
SOURCE Technavio