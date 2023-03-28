Enzymes in Beverage Market Is Expected to Reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.42% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North American region is expected to dominate the global enzymes in beverage market due to the high demand for functional and natural beverages in the region.

Farmington, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enzymes In Beverage Market Size Was Valued At USD 12.46 Billion In 2022 And It Is Projected To Surpass Around USD 20.5 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 6.42% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030. The market for enzymes that are employed in the manufacture and processing of beverages is referred to as the global market for enzymes in beverages. Proteins that arise naturally and serve as catalysts in chemical reactions are called enzymes. Enzymes can speed up chemical reactions. Enzymes are put to use in the beverage industry to help improve the production process, cut expenses, and improve the overall quality as well as the flavour of beverages.

It is anticipated that the market will experience significant growth in the coming years as a result of the growing popularity of functional and fortified beverages, the growing demand for non-alcoholic and low-calorie beverages, and the increasing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable production methods.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Insights:

The beverage industry has made extensive use of enzymes as a biocatalyst because of their ability to improve product quality, increase production efficiency, and lower costs. It is anticipated that the global market for enzymes to be used in drinks will experience substantial growth over the next few years as a direct result of the rising demand for beverages that are both natural and more healthful.

Protease, amylase, lipase, cellulase, and other types of enzymes are some of the categories that can be used to divide the global market for enzymes used in beverages. It is anticipated that the amylase sector would lead the market due to the widespread application of this product in the beverage industry, in particular in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages and fruit juices.

It is anticipated that the global market for enzymes in drinks would experience significant expansion as a direct result of the growing demand for beverages that are both natural and healthier. It is anticipated that the utilization of enzymes would improve the quality of drinks while simultaneously lowering manufacturing costs. This is anticipated to boost the expansion of the market.

Security Type Insights:

It is anticipated that the global market for enzymes in beverages will experience considerable expansion over the next few years as a result of the rising demand for enzyme-based components in a variety of applications including brewing, winemaking, juice processing, and dairy product manufacturing. Increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising demand for natural and organic products, and growing popularity of functional beverages are some of the other reasons driving growth in this market. However, obstacles in the market such as high expenditures associated with R&D and regulatory constraints may prevent the market from expanding.

The global market for enzymes in beverages is very competitive due to the presence of a large number of important competitors who are active in the market. These competitors are placing a strong emphasis on research and development in order to enhance the quality of their products and get an advantage over their rivals. In addition to mergers and acquisitions, other important initiatives include partnerships and collaborations, as well as the development of new products. It is anticipated that North America will hold a dominant share of the market due to the high demand for functional and natural beverages. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth due to rising per capita disposable income and shifting consumer preferences.

Regional Outlook:

It is anticipated that the North American area would lead the global market for enzymes in drinks as a result of the region's high demand for beverages that are both natural and functional. The United States and Canada are the most important markets in this region, and a considerable number of the industry's most important companies are located in these two countries. The growth of the market in this area is being driven in large part by the rising knowledge of the positive effects that enzyme-based compounds can have on one's health. The market in this area is also being influenced by the rising popularity of craft brews, which are distinguished by the use of enzymes in their production.

A substantial market for enzymes in beverages, Europe also has a growing desire for natural and organic products, making it an important market overall. The growing demand from consumers for low-sugar and low-calorie beverages, which need the utilization of enzymes in the manufacturing process, is the primary factor driving this market. The market in this region is dominated by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and is predicted to grow at a moderate rate in the future years.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.42% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 20.5 Billion By Type Industrial Enzymes, Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal Feed, Biofuels, Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Wastewater, Others By Specialty Enzymes Pharmaceutical, Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalyst, Other By Product Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Others By Source Plants, Animals, Microorganisms, Others By Companies BASF SE, Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, DSM, Novus International, Adisseo, Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Lesaffre, Enzyme Development Corp. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Technological advancements: The development of new technologies can result in the introduction of novel goods and services, the enhancement of current ones, and an increase in the effectiveness of production and distribution processes. This has the potential to result in higher levels of demand and profitability.

Changing consumer preferences: It is possible that businesses may need to modify both their products and their marketing methods in order to continue satisfying the evolving tastes and preferences of customers. For instance, in recent years there has been an increasing demand for products that are sustainable and made from plant-based materials.

Economic conditions: Consumer spending and company investment are both susceptible to being influenced by macroeconomic factors such as interest rates, inflation rates, and unemployment rates. When economic conditions are favorable, higher expenditure and expansion are possible outcomes, but when economic conditions are unfavorable, decreased spending and contraction are likely outcomes.

Restraining Factors:

Economic downturns: Recessions, depressions, and other types of economic downturns can result in lower consumer spending and company investment, both of which can inhibit the growth of a variety of different businesses.

Changing regulations and policies: Laws and regulations are subject to change throughout time, and as a result, firms may be subject to new restrictions or increased expenses associated with compliance. This can put a damper on growth and add to the level of uncertainty.

Competition: It is possible for there to be less room for profit margins, less market share, and less pricing power for enterprises when there is increased rivalry. This may result in some industries experiencing slower development and more mergers and acquisitions.

Technological disruptions: Emerging technologies have the potential to shake up established markets and industries, forcing organizations to quickly adapt in order to maintain their level of competitiveness. This can be difficult and expensive, in addition to putting a cap on the growth that some companies are able to achieve.

Opportunity Analysis:

Growing trend of craft beer and artisanal beverages: Enzymes constitute a potential growth area in the beverage industry thanks to the expanding popularity of craft beer and other types of artisanal beverages. When it comes to flavor profiles, artisanal beverages can be distinguished from mass-produced beverages by the use of enzymes, which can be employed to generate flavour profiles that are both unique and inventive.

Emerging markets: There is a substantial opportunity available for enzymes in the beverage sector in developing countries and areas such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Enzymes have the potential to find a market thanks to the growing popularity of healthier and more natural beverages, as well as the rising consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in these regions.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BASF SE, Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, DSM, Novus International, Adisseo, Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Lesaffre, Enzyme Development Corp., and others.

By Type

Industrial Enzymes

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wastewater

Others

By Specialty Enzymes

Pharmaceutical

Research & Biotechnology

Diagnostics

Biocatalyst

By Product

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

By Source

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

