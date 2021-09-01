U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

EO Charging to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

·9 min read

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EO Charging ("EO"), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle fleets, today announced that management will present at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Virtual Conference on September 9, 2021.

The company's presentation will take place at 10:40 am EST and will be webcast via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen100/eoc/1820075.

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

EO's most recent investor presentation will be available on the Investors section of its website, at https://www.eocharging.com/investors.

About EO Charging

EO Charging is a leading technology solutions provider to electric vehicle ("EV") fleets. EO designs and manufactures EV charging stations and hardware-agnostic cloud-based charge-point management software for fleets at its headquarters in the UK. EO also provides installation services and ongoing operations and maintenance services across its fleet customer base.

Founded in 2014, EO's technology is used by a number of the world's largest businesses and fleet operators and it now distributes to over 35 countries around the world. It aims to become the global leader in charging electric van, truck, bus and car fleets.

As announced on August 12, 2021, EO has entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in EO becoming a publicly-listed company. Completion of the proposed business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding FRSG's proposed acquisition of EO, FRSG's ability to consummate the transaction, the benefits of the transaction and the combined company's future financial performance, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on EO's and FRSG's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FRSG and EO disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. FRSG and EO caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either FRSG or EO. In addition, FRSG cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay the business combination or give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement and Plan of Organization, dated as of August 12, 2021, by and among FRSG, EO, Charge Merger Sub Inc. and Juuce Limited ("Juuce"), and the other agreements related to the business combination (including catastrophic events, acts of terrorism, the outbreak of war, COVID-19 and other public health events), as well as EO or FRSG management's response to any of the foregoing; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against FRSG, EO, their affiliates or their respective directors and officers following announcement of the transactions; (iii) the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of FRSG, regulatory approvals, or other conditions to closing in the transaction agreement; (iv) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts FRSG's or EO's current plans and operations as a result of the announcement of the transactions; (v) EO's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the pace and depth of EV adoption generally, and the ability of EO to accurately estimate supply and demand for its EV charging products and services, and to grow and manage growth profitably following the business combination; (vi) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to EO, including the conversion of pre-orders into binding orders; (vii) costs related to the business combination; (viii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, governmental incentives and fuel and energy prices; (ix) the possibility that EO may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (x) the amount of redemption requests by FRSG's public stockholders; and (xi) such other factors affecting FRSG that are detailed from time to time in FRSG's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in FRSG's final prospectus for its initial public offering dated March 4, 2021 (SEC File No. 333-252717), which was filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, and its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. FRSG's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, a registration statement on Form F-4 is expected to be filed by EO with the SEC. The Form F-4 will include preliminary and definitive proxy statements to be distributed to holders of FRSG's common stock in connection with FRSG's solicitation of proxies for the vote by FRSG's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Form F-4, as well as a prospectus of EO relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the business combination. FRSG EO, and Juuce urge investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the Form F-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus incorporated by reference therein, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about EO, Juuce, FRSG, and the proposed business combination. Such persons can also read FRSG's final prospectus dated March 4, 2021 (SEC File No. 333-252717) for a description of the security holdings of FRSG's officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the proposed business combination. After the Form F-4 has been filed and declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to FRSG's stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., 290 Harbor Drive, Fifth Floor, Stamford, CT 06902, Attn: Neil A. Wizel. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of FRSG EO or Juuce, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or exemptions therefrom.

Participants in the Solicitation

EO, FRSG, Juuce, and their respective directors, officers and other members of their management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of FRSG's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of FRSG's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading FRSG's final prospectus for its initial public offering dated March 4, 2021 (SEC File No. 333-252717), which was filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, and the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination when they become available. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of FRSG's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Information concerning the interests of EO's, Juuce's and FRSG's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their stockholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available.

EO Contacts

For Investors:
 ICR, Inc.
 eoIR@icrinc.com

For Media:
 ICR, Inc.
 eoPR@icrinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eo-charging-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301367127.html

SOURCE EO Charging

